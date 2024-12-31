Bank Holiday List in January 2025: Check state by state details for next month

Bank Holiday on January 1, 2025: As we near the start of the new year, many individuals are interested in knowing more about banking operations on January 1, 2025 (Wednesday). Being aware of bank holiday schedules is crucial for effective financial management and planning during the holiday season. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is yet to release its official list of bank holidays for 2025, but as per news reports, on January 1, 2025, the majority of banks throughout the nation will be closed in observance of the New Year. However, please note that banks in Mizoram and Sikkim are closed on December 31, 2024, in celebration of New Year's Eve.

Online services

While physical bank branches may be closed on New Year's Day, online websites and mobile banking services will remain operational throughout the holiday. Additionally, customers can still utilise ATMs for cash withdrawals.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines the annual holiday calendar for banks in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act. Factors such as national and local events, religious festivals, and cultural observances are taken into consideration when preparing the holiday list.

The RBI announces the holiday schedule on its official website, which is then communicated to all financial institutions. As of now, the holiday list for the year 2025 has not yet been released by the RBI.

Tentative Bank Holiday List for January 2025

Here's the tentative holiday list:

1 January 2025 (Wednesday): New Year's Day (All over India)

5 January 2025 (Sunday): (All over India)

6 January 2025 (Monday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Chandigarh, Haryana)

11 January 2025: (Second Saturday) (Pan India) and Missionary Day (Mizoram)

12 January 2025 (Sunday): (Pan India) and Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (West Bengal)

13 January 2025 (Monday): Lohri (Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh)

14 January 2025 (Tuesday): Sankranti (multiple states) and Pongal (Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh)

15 January 2025 (Wednesday): Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu) and Tusu Puja (West Bengal, Assam)

19 January 2025 (Sunday): (Pan India)

23 January 2025 (Thursday): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti (Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal)

24 January 2025: (Fourth Saturday) — All over India

26 January 2025 (Sunday): Republic Day — All over India

30 January 2025 (Thursday): Sonam Losar — Sikkim