BT Explainer: What is Paytm Pocket Money and how does it work? 

Paytm has launched a new feature called Pocket Money, aimed at enabling teenagers to make digital payments through UPI even if they do not have their own bank account. The feature is designed to give young users greater payment independence while ensuring parents remain in control of spending and oversight.

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Built on the UPI Circle framework developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Paytm Pocket Money allows a parent or trusted family member to extend UPI access to a teenager through a linked setup within the Paytm app.

The launch reflects a broader trend in India's digital payments ecosystem where companies are trying to create supervised financial tools for younger users while maintaining safety checks and spending controls.

What exactly is Paytm Pocket Money?

Paytm Pocket Money is a supervised UPI payment system that lets teenagers make everyday digital payments without opening or operating their own bank account.

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Instead of requiring a separate bank account, the feature works through UPI Circle, which allows a primary user—typically a parent—to authorise another user to make transactions within predefined limits.

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This means teenagers can make payments independently while the parent retains control over how much can be spent and where the money goes.

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How does it work?

The process begins with a parent or guardian initiating access through the Paytm app.

The parent can invite a teenager and connect them through the UPI Circle framework. Once the setup and verification process are complete, the teenager receives access to Paytm UPI for making payments at merchants that accept UPI transactions.

Teenagers can use it for routine and small-ticket spending such as:

Transport or cab fares

School or college canteen payments

Mobile recharges

Grocery purchases

Small retail spending

Daily expenses and allowances

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The idea is to create a digital version of traditional pocket money while giving parents visibility into usage.

What controls do parents get?

One of the central features of Paytm Pocket Money is parental oversight.

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Parents can:

Set monthly spending limits

Track transactions in real time

View spending summaries

Categorise payment activity

Modify limits when required

Revoke access at any time

The app also provides spending summaries to help families monitor where money is being used and manage allowance habits.

What safety measures are included?

Paytm has introduced multiple safeguards around usage.

These include:

Limits on individual transaction values

Monthly spending caps

Lower transaction thresholds during initial usage

Device verification requirements

UPI PIN authentication for payments

These restrictions are intended to prevent misuse and provide an additional layer of security.

How can users activate it?

To enable Pocket Money:

Update the Paytm app

Open “To Mobile / Contact”

Select “Pocket Money”

Add the teenager's contact details

Scan QR code or enter UPI ID

Complete verification

Set a monthly limit

Select the linked bank account and authenticate with UPI PIN

The feature becomes active only after both the parent and teenager complete the process within the app.

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As digital payments continue expanding in India, supervised payment tools like Pocket Money could create a middle ground between financial independence and parental control.