Rs 1.84 lakh crore lying unclaimed across banks, RBI, IEPF — Govt launches massive drive

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that financial assets worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore remain unclaimed with Indian banks and regulatory bodies. At the launch of the three-month ‘Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar’ (Your Money, Your Right) campaign in Gandhinagar, she stressed the need for citizens and families to regain access to their savings.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The government is focusing on awareness, accessibility, and action to help reclaim dormant deposits, insurance proceeds, and other financial instruments. Sitharaman reassured the public about the safety of these assets and highlighted new digital tools to simplify claims.

The campaign aims to ensure that every rupee saved by Indian citizens returns to them or their families, with the government acting as custodian until claims are processed. Unclaimed deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends, mutual fund balances, and pensions are being targeted. Sitharaman emphasised these are not just entries on paper but represent the hard-earned savings of ordinary families that can support education, healthcare, and financial security.

According to the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the unclaimed amount is Rs 1,84,000 crore. Sitharaman assured citizens, "It is absolutely safe. You come with proper papers, and the money will be given to you. The government is the custodian for it."

Advertisement

These unclaimed funds are distributed across banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), depending on the asset type. "We have to find the rightful owners and claimants of those funds and hand the money over to them," she said.

The campaign is guided by the "3 A’s"—Awareness, Accessibility, and Action. Awareness informs citizens about tracing unclaimed assets, accessibility focuses on digital tools and outreach, and action ensures time-bound, transparent claim settlements. Sitharaman remarked, "Together, these three pillars will help bridge the gap between citizens and financial institutions, promoting community awareness and ensuring that every individual can reclaim their rightful savings with dignity and ease."

Officials are tasked with building awareness and reaching out to those with unclaimed insurance policies and deposits. "The first A is awareness. Tell them that your money is lying there, come with this document and take it," she said.

Advertisement

On the action front, Sitharaman urged citizens not to ignore even small entitlements. Simplified digital portals, including the RBI’s UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits Gateway to Access Information), are being used to streamline claims. "The moment you claim it, you get it. So, I honestly think it is high time that all of us spread the word to everyone," she advised.

Sitharaman acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal push for this initiative and commended Gujarat Gramin Bank’s commitment to visiting every village in the state to locate and inform rightful owners of unclaimed deposits, reinforcing the government’s drive towards financial inclusion and asset recovery.