56 cr bank accounts, RuPay cards, Rs 2.68 lakh crore deposits: Jan Dhan Yojana completes 11 years

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has reached a significant milestone, celebrating its 11th anniversary since its inception on August 28, 2014. As of now, the initiative has successfully opened over 56 crore bank accounts, with a total deposit balance exceeding Rs 2.68 lakh crore. Launched with the motto "Mera Khata, Bhagya Vidhata," the PMJDY is recognised as the world's largest financial inclusion programme, aiming to provide every household with access to banking services. This remarkable achievement highlights the scheme's pivotal role in transforming the financial landscape of India by bringing millions into the banking fold.

One of the standout features of the scheme is its focus on inclusivity, with 67% of accounts belonging to individuals in rural and semi-urban areas. In a testament to its impact on women's empowerment, 56% of these accounts are held by women. The programme also holds a Guinness World Record for opening over 1.8 crore accounts in a single week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on the scheme's anniversary, stating, "When the last mile is financially connected, the entire nation moves forward together. That is exactly what the PM Jan Dhan Yojana achieved. It enhanced dignity and gave people the power to script their own destiny."

The PMJDY offers several incentives to encourage financial participation, such as the provision of zero-balance accounts and free RuPay debit cards, which come with an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, eligible account holders can access an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the scheme's achievements, stating, "Over the last 11 years, more than 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, garnering a total deposit balance of Rs. 2.68 lakh crore. More than 38 crore free-of-cost RuPay cards have been issued, facilitating digital transactions." These features have significantly contributed to the digital transformation of financial transactions in India.

A key component of the central government's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) framework, the Jan Dhan Yojana ensures the direct delivery of subsidies and payments to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. In the financial year 2024–25 alone, Rs 6.9 lakh crore was transferred through Jan Dhan accounts. This mechanism has enabled a diverse range of beneficiaries, from widows receiving insurance support to small vendors accessing credit, thereby contributing significantly to the financial empowerment of millions across India. The scheme's ability to streamline financial aid directly to the needy showcases its efficiency and impact on social welfare.

To commemorate the 11th anniversary of the PMJDY, Indian banks are organising a camp until September 30, encouraging individuals to update their KYC details, open new accounts, and explore micro-insurance and pension schemes. These efforts aim to further enhance the scheme's reach and effectiveness in promoting financial literacy and inclusion throughout the country. Such initiatives are crucial in ensuring that financial services are accessible to all, thereby fostering a more inclusive economic environment. The ongoing commitment to expanding financial access underscores the government's dedication to building a robust and inclusive financial ecosystem.

