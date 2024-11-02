HDFC Bank UPI: Services will not be available November 5, November 23; know why

HDFC Bank has announced that its Unified Payment Interface (UPI) service will be temporarily unavailable for system maintenance on November 5 and 23. As per the information on the HDFC Bank website, the services won't be available for 2 hours on November 5 and 3 hours on November 23, 2024.

The bank said: "To enhance your banking experience, we are undergoing essential system maintenance on the following dates:

1) 05th November 2024 from 12:00 AM IST to 02:00 AM IST (2 hours).

2) 23rd November 2024 from 12:00 AM IST to 03:00 AM IST (3 hours).

Services that will not available

During this period, the following services will be unavailable for customers:

Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC Bank Current & Savings account and RuPay Credit Card.

Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC MobileBanking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Mobikwik and Kredit.Pe for all bank account holders using HDFC Bank UPI handle.

Please be aware that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank.

UPI-related FAQs

What is UPI?

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is a smartphone enabled fund transfer for participating bank customers to pay/ receive money using a unique UPI ID.

Where can I see my UPI transactions?

You can view your past transactions under the ‘Transaction History’ tab under ‘UPI Payments’. This will also reflect in NetBanking & Bank Statement.

My UPI transaction was declined because of an incorrect UPI PIN.

Your UPI PIN is a unique number you set while registering for the UPI App post adding your bank account. Please remember this number, as you will need to enter it whenever you have to make any debit UPI transaction. If you enter the incorrect UPI PIN, the transaction will be declined.

My UPI transaction declined because of an Insufficient balance

If you try to debit an amount more than the balance in your bank account, your UPI transaction will be declined because you don't have enough money. You can check your account balance before doing any debit transaction, to avoid hindrance of transaction getting declined.

Who is eligible for using UPI?

Anyone with an active Bank A/c, linked mobile number and an active Debit card or Credit card, can use UPI.

If I delete/uninstall HDFC Mobile Banking from my phone by mistake, will I have to register again?

If you have just deleted/ uninstalled the app, then you have to do the device-binding again to get your UPI ID.

What if I change my mobile handset and want to use UPI on the new device with the same number?

You have to re-register for UPI on that device with a mobile number (same or different).

How many accounts can be added to receive money?

There is no limit to the addition of bank A/Cs in UPI.

In a recent update, the RBI increased the limits for various UPI transactions. Notably, the UPI 123Pay transaction limit has been raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, while the limit for UPI Lite transactions for PIN-less offline transactions has also been increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000. Furthermore, the transaction limit has been raised to ₹1,000 from the previous limit of Rs 500.