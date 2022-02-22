Here’s how to check your credit score if you’ve been a victim of identity fraud

Right from booking a cab to making massive payments, everything can now be done with a few clicks. Despite these positives, online services and apps also have the biggest downside and that is fraudsters can sometimes take up your identity and make online transactions in your name.



In cases of online identity theft, the person is not aware about the same and only gets to know when the lender begins chasing him/her for repayment or when checking their credit score online.



This is what makes checking your credit score and reports on a regular basis extremely important as these reports not only provide a lowdown on the current loans and payments but also of those that were made in the past.



So what exactly is a credit score? A credit score is a 3-digit number in the range of 300-900 that depicts your creditworthiness and is based on your credit history. Creditworthiness basically means your ability to repay a loan or card dues in the future.



A credit score of 750 and above is considered as excellent as it implies that you have regularly repaid your loans and cleared pending card dues on time. Your credit score is dependent on factors like new debt, credit or repayment history, credit mix and credit utilisation ratio.



One can visit the official CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited) website to check their credit score. Other portals like Tata Capital and HDFC Bank also offer this service free of cost.



Steps to check your credit score



Here’s how to check your credit score as a new customer



Step 1: Enter details like first and last name, date of birth, gender, email ID, PAN number, mobile number, address, state, city and PIN code on either of the portals mentioned above.

Step 2: Confirm all your details are correct to your knowledge

Step 3: Hit the ‘submit’ option.

Step 4: Get your online credit score.



Here’s how to check your credit score as an existing customer:



Step 1: You can check your credit score via registered mobile number on either of the portals mentioned above.

Step 2: Fill in the OTP to check your credit score online.

Step 3: Confirm all your details are correct.

Step 4: Hit the ‘submit’ option.

Step 5: Get your online credit score.

