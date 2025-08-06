Jan Dhan Yojana re-KYC open now: Banks hold camps till Sept 30, check online process

As the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) completes a decade, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that a large number of accounts are now due for re-KYC (Know Your Customer) updates. To address this, public sector banks have launched a nationwide campaign to conduct re-KYC camps at the Panchayat level from July 1 to September 30, 2025.

“The banks are organising camps at Panchayat level from 1st July to 30th September, in an endeavour to provide services at customer doorsteps. Apart from opening new bank accounts and re-KYC, the camps will focus on micro-insurance and pension schemes for financial inclusion and customer grievance redress,” the RBI chief said in his monetary policy review statement.

These camps aim to bring banking services to the doorstep of account holders, especially in rural and underserved areas. In addition to re-KYC and opening of new bank accounts, the initiative will also focus on enrolling beneficiaries in micro insurance and pension schemes, while addressing customer grievances—furthering the scheme’s goal of comprehensive financial inclusion.

Launched in 2014, the Jan Dhan Yojana was designed to provide every household access to financial services such as savings accounts, remittances, credit, insurance, and pension, at an affordable cost. Under the scheme, individuals without existing bank accounts can open a Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account at any bank branch or through Business Correspondents (Bank Mitras).

Jan Dhan Yojana

PM Narendra Modi highlighted the achievements of the Jan Dhan Yojana, stating, "Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 55 crore bank accounts have been opened for the poor across the country." He underscored the importance of re-KYC, noting that many accounts are now due for this process. To facilitate compliance, a nationwide campaign started on July 1, 2025, with banks setting up camps in nearly one lakh gram panchayats. The Prime Minister urged account holders to participate in re-KYC to ensure their financial activities remain uninterrupted.

The re-KYC camps also serve as a platform to promote awareness and registration in key financial products, such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to broadening financial inclusivity and ensuring that even the most underserved populations have access to essential financial services. These efforts are a strategic component of the nation's broader goals for economic development and poverty alleviation.

How to complete Re-KYC process

Account holders are encouraged to update their KYC details online or by attending these camps. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) offers a step-by-step online process to update KYC information via internet banking. Additionally, banks like Punjab National Bank (PNB) have introduced digital channels for customers, including OTP-based eKYC and instant video KYC options. These digital solutions aim to make the KYC renewal process more accessible and less time-consuming for account holders, thereby facilitating a smoother transition to updated compliance measures.

