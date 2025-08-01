New UPI rules by NPCI take effect from today: Daily limits, faster status alerts, more

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has officially rolled out a new set of rules aimed at streamlining Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services. The changes, which come into effect from August 1, 2025, apply to all major UPI platforms, including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and others. These updated regulations are part of NPCI’s broader strategy to improve the performance, reliability, and security of the UPI ecosystem.

Among the most notable changes is the introduction of a daily cap on services like bank balance inquiries. Previously unlimited, users will now face restrictions on how often they can check their account balance through UPI apps. This move is intended to ease the burden on backend systems, especially during periods of high traffic.

Another significant shift is in the regulation of APIs used for features like autopay mandates and address validation. NPCI will now more closely control how these APIs are utilized to ensure better compliance and reduce misuse. The goal is to strengthen the trustworthiness and safety of automated payment processes.

Here are the four major updates every UPI user should know:

1. Instant transaction status updates

UPI apps are now required to notify users almost instantly about the success or failure of a transaction. This change aims to eliminate long waiting times when payments remain stuck in a “Processing” state, offering more clarity and peace of mind to users.

2. Daily limit on balance checks

Users will no longer have unrestricted access to check their account balance via UPI. A new limit has been set to prevent excessive queries, which often overload the system.

3. Scheduled payments in time slots

Scheduled bill payments through UPI must now be processed only within predefined time windows. This rule is expected to distribute network traffic more evenly throughout the day.

4. Cap on bank detail retrieval attempts

From August 1, users will be limited to 25 attempts per day to retrieve information about bank accounts linked to their mobile numbers. This applies across all UPI platforms.

These regulatory updates might appear subtle, but they’re expected to reshape daily UPI usage for millions, especially frequent users.