Missed a personal loan EMI? Here’s what banks don’t tell you & why it matters

Household debt is on the rise in India, with a significant increase in defaults within the retail lending sector. Missing a personal loan EMI might seem inconsequential, but experts indicate that it can lead to severe financial repercussions. CA Nitin Kaushik, a personal finance expert, notes, “Many people believe skipping one EMI isn’t a big deal. But in today’s economic climate, it’s a red flag that can damage your finances in ways most borrowers don’t realise.”

One frequent issue occurs when borrowers fail to maintain sufficient funds in their accounts on the EMI due date. As Kaushik highlights, “They often only realise it after getting a message saying the deduction failed due to low funds. Then they’re scrambling to pay, facing penalties, and unknowingly harming their credit history, which they may have built over years of disciplined repayment.”

The financial implications of missing an EMI extend beyond immediate penalties. “One missed EMI can drop your credit score by 50 to 70 points,” warns Kaushik. “Lenders see it as poor repayment behaviour, not just an isolated mistake.” Consequently, borrowers face higher interest rates or potential loan rejections.

Additionally, missing payments incur penalties and added interest. Kaushik explains, “Late fees usually range from 1–2%, plus penal interest. These costs compound quickly, and your debt burden can spiral.” Borrowers thus owe more and owe it sooner, compounding financial stress.

If a loan remains unpaid for over 90 days, it is classified as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA), which can severely restrict future borrowing capabilities. “That tag sticks for years and makes it nearly impossible to get personal loans or credit cards in the future,” says Kaushik. Prior to loans being declared NPAs, borrowers may face calls and visits from recovery agents, possibly leading to legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. “It’s not just an annoyance—it can get legally complicated very quickly,” Kaushik cautions.

To mitigate these risks, Kaushik advises automating EMIs: “Automation removes forgetfulness from the equation.” He also recommends early communication with lenders to discuss restructuring options or moratoriums, if necessary.

Building an emergency fund is another protective measure. “Even savings worth three EMIs can act as a crucial buffer,” says Kaushik. Regularly checking credit reports to identify errors is also essential: “Spot and dispute any errors that could wrongly hurt your credit profile.”

Ultimately, proactive financial management is key, as Kaushik emphasises, “A missed EMI is more than a late payment—it’s the first crack in your financial foundation. Handle it early, before it widens into a financial crisis.”