HNIs in trouble: 1 in 2 Indian millionaires can’t meet their financial goals, finds report

A startling new survey has revealed that a large proportion of Indian High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) are falling short of basic financial planning benchmarks, with 43% saving less than 20% of their post-tax income. Conducted by Marcellus Investment Managers in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, the India Wealth Survey 2025 sheds light on the widening gap between rising incomes and actual wealth preservation among affluent Indians.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite annual household incomes exceeding Rs 20 lakh, nearly half of respondents aged 30–45 reported active loans, while 4 in 10 said they faced serious difficulties meeting long-term financial goals—including children's education, retirement, and homeownership. The survey highlights that 29% cite a lack of savings discipline and 21% admit poor investment understanding as key obstacles.

Despite their wealth, Indian HNIs face significant challenges in achieving financial security. According to the survey, 40% report low investment returns, often due to overexposure to underperforming asset classes like real estate and small-cap equities. 29% admit to a lack of savings discipline, struggling to balance high aspirations with structured financial planning. 21% cite poor understanding of investment options, leading to suboptimal portfolio decisions.

Advertisement

Debt is another concern, with 50% of HNIs aged 30–45 carrying active loans. Additionally, many lack diversification—14% don’t maintain emergency funds, and over half seek better guidance on global or multi-asset investing to future-proof their wealth.

Real estate remains the largest allocation in most portfolios, while only a third of HNIs hold more than 20% in equities. Alarmingly, 14% of respondents do not maintain any emergency fund, making them financially vulnerable despite their wealth.

Adding to the concern, two-thirds of respondents are dissatisfied with financial advice they receive, citing lack of personalisation and conflict of interest. While 87% rely on external advisors, most say these recommendations do not match their life goals.

Advertisement

The findings paint a picture of India’s elite not just as income-rich, but also underprepared for long-term financial security. 82% agree that professional financial planning could significantly improve outcomes, but execution lags far behind.

As India’s economy grows and aspirations rise, the survey underscores a pressing need for better financial education, diversified investing, and conflict-free advisory services—lest the country’s wealthiest risk falling short of their future goals.