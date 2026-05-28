Planning a home loan? Fixed vs floating rates could change your EMI burden

For most homebuyers, getting the lowest possible interest rate is one of the biggest priorities while taking a housing loan. But beyond finding the cheapest rate, another key question often arises: should borrowers choose a fixed-rate home loan or a floating-rate loan?

The decision can have a significant impact on total repayment costs, monthly EMIs and long-term financial planning. While both options have advantages and risks, the right choice often depends on market conditions, income stability and repayment preferences.

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Recent interest rate data suggests floating home loans continue to remain cheaper than fixed-rate loans across many banks, although they come with exposure to future rate changes.

Floating home loans

Interest rates on floating-rate loans are generally linked to external benchmarks such as the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate. This means changes in RBI policy rates eventually affect borrowing costs.

According to Bankbazaar data as of May 25, 2026, some of the lowest floating-rate home loans currently available include:

Bank of India: 7.10%–10.25%

Indian Overseas Bank: 7.10%–9.75%

Union Bank of India: 7.15%–9.60%

Canara Bank: 7.15%–10.00%

Indian Bank: 7.15%–9.55%

Bank of Baroda: 7.20%–9.25%

Punjab National Bank: 7.20%–9.25%

Fixed-rate loans, in comparison, are offered at higher levels:

Punjab National Bank: 8.20%–10.75%

Canara Bank: 8.50%–10.75%

Bank of Baroda: 8.75%–10.00%

ICICI Bank: 8.90%–11.20%

Indian Bank: 9.20%–9.95%

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The gap between fixed and floating rates means borrowers may initially pay lower EMIs under floating-rate structures.

So what is the difference?

A floating-rate home loan carries an interest rate that changes periodically based on market conditions or benchmark movements.

If RBI cuts repo rates and banks pass on the benefit, borrowers may see lower EMIs or shorter loan tenures.

But the reverse is also true.

When policy rates rise, floating-rate borrowers may end up paying more over time.

Fixed-rate loans operate differently. The interest rate remains constant throughout the tenure, ensuring stable EMIs regardless of market changes.

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This predictability appeals to borrowers seeking certainty in budgeting and cash-flow planning.

Which option may suit borrowers better?

Financial planners often suggest that the answer depends less on rates and more on individual financial situations.

A floating-rate loan may suit borrowers who:

Expect interest rates to decline

Can absorb future EMI increases

Want lower starting rates

Plan to prepay loans aggressively

Fixed-rate loans may work better for borrowers who:

Prefer EMI stability

Want predictable cash flows

Expect rates to rise over time

Have limited flexibility in monthly budgets

Processing charges may also vary across lenders. Some banks charge between 0.25% and 0.50%, while private banks may charge up to 2% of the loan amount.

Ultimately, borrowers looking only at the lowest interest rate may miss the larger picture. The ideal home loan is not always the one with the cheapest EMI today—but the one that remains manageable through changing interest-rate cycles.