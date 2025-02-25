RBI raises small value loan ceiling for Urban Co-operative Banks to Rs 3 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an increase in the small value loan ceiling for Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) to Rs 3 crore per borrower. This decision comes as part of a broader initiative to refine the definition of small-value loans. According to an RBI circular issued on February 24, the revised definition encompasses loans valued not more than Rs 25 lakh or 0.4 percent of the bank's Tier I capital, whichever is higher. However, the maximum limit stands at Rs 3 crore per borrower. The RBI further emphasised that all existing conditions, timelines, and intermediate targets will remain unaffected by this change.

The RBI said: “On a review, it has been decided to revise the definition of small value loans as loans of value not more than Rs 25 lakh or 0.4 percent of their Tier I capital, whichever is higher, subject to a ceiling of Rs 3 crore per borrower. All other conditions, as well as the timelines and the intermediate targets, remain unchanged.”

UCBs are mandated to ensure that at least 50 percent of their total loans and advances are comprised of small value loans by March 31, 2026. The RBI's circular highlighted the need for boards of UCBs to periodically review their loan portfolios. If necessary, boards may choose to fix lower ceilings to manage risk effectively. This initiative is part of a series of prudential norms aimed at enhancing the financial soundness of UCBs, reducing credit concentration risk, and managing exposure to sensitive sectors.

The RBI also clarified exposure ceilings for housing and real estate loans. The aggregate exposure of UCBs to the housing, real estate, and commercial real estate sectors is capped at 10 percent of total assets, with an additional allowance of 5 percent for priority sector housing loans. For individual housing loans, the ceilings are set at Rs 60 lakh for Tier-1 UCBs and Rs 1.4 crore for other UCBs. The circular specifies that these prudential limits have been revised to accommodate changing market dynamics.

Further stipulations include a cap on UCBs' aggregate exposure to residential mortgages not classified as a priority sector, which should not exceed 25 percent of total loans and advances. Additionally, exposure to the real estate sector, excluding individual housing loans, is limited to 5 percent of total loans and advances. These measures are designed to limit the risk associated with high exposure to volatile real estate markets and ensure a stable financial environment for UCBs.

The RBI's recent directives are part of an ongoing effort to provide a structured framework for UCBs to follow, enhancing their resilience to market fluctuations. By prescribing specific glide paths and exposure ceilings, the RBI aims to optimise the loan portfolio quality of UCBs, ensuring they remain adept at managing risks associated with their lending practices. The updated guidelines are expected to assist UCBs in maintaining a balanced approach towards credit allocation, particularly in the context of small value loans.