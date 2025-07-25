SBI Card to discontinue complimentary air accident insurance on several co-branded credit cards

SBI Card has announced that it will discontinue the complimentary air accident insurance cover of up to ₹1 crore on several co-branded credit card variants starting August 11, 2025. The benefit, once considered a major perk on select premium cards, is being withdrawn for multiple partnerships with both public and private sector banks.

Who will be affected?

The upcoming changes will impact customers holding co-branded ELITE and PRIME variants offered in collaboration with banks such as UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), and others. These cards previously came with free air accident insurance coverage of ₹1 crore or ₹50 lakh, depending on the variant.

Cards losing Rs 1 crore air accident insurance cover:

UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE

Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE

PSB SBI Card ELITE

Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) SBI Card ELITE

KVB SBI Signature Card

Cards losing Rs 50 lakh cover:

UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME

PSB SBI Card PRIME

KVB SBI Card PRIME

KVB SBI Platinum Credit Card

South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME

South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME

Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME

UBI SBI Platinum Credit Card

OBC SBI Visa Platinum Card

Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

Bank of Maharashtra SBI Platinum Credit Card

These insurance covers were available without any separate enrollment or payment and were automatically bundled with the credit card.

What has already changed

This move follows SBI Card’s earlier decision in July 2025 to withdraw air accident insurance from its own premium offerings. The discontinued variants include:

SBI Card ELITE

SBI Card Miles ELITE

SBI Card Miles PRIME

SBI Card PRIME

SBI Card Pulse

As of July 15, customers holding these cards are no longer eligible for the ₹1 crore or ₹50 lakh air accident insurance cover.

What Should Cardholders Do?

With these benefits being withdrawn, cardholders who relied on the complimentary air travel accident cover should consider purchasing standalone travel or personal accident insurance to ensure they remain protected during air travel.

It’s also advisable to:

Review your credit card’s updated terms and conditions

Reach out to SBI Card customer care for detailed clarification

Evaluate whether the affected credit card still meets your protection and benefit needs

These changes highlight the importance of regularly reviewing credit card benefits, especially when they are tied to crucial financial protections like insurance.