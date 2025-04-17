SBI flags deepfake scam videos promoting fake AI investment platform

The State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned the public against circulating deepfake videos falsely claiming that the bank is launching a high-return investment platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI). In an alert issued across its official social media channels, SBI clarified that the videos are fake and part of an investment scam.

“These deepfake videos falsely claim that SBI, in association with the Government of India and multinational companies, has introduced high-return investment platforms,” SBI stated. “We clarify that SBI does not endorse any such schemes that promise unrealistic or unusually high returns.”

Deepfakes are AI-generated videos or audio clips designed to convincingly imitate real individuals, making it appear as if they said or did something they never actually did. Scammers are increasingly using this technology to fabricate endorsements from public figures or institutions to deceive people into investing in fraudulent schemes.

In this case, fraudsters have manipulated deepfake tools to create misleading videos portraying SBI officials or government representatives promoting fake investment platforms, giving viewers the impression that these schemes are credible and backed by authorities.

Though deepfakes are becoming harder to spot, SBI highlighted a few red flags that may help viewers identify such fakes:

Unnatural facial expressions or mismatched lip-syncing.

Distorted or inconsistent audio, especially around keywords.

Lighting or shadows that don’t match the setting.

Promises of exceptionally high returns or offers that sound too good to be true.

The bank urged customers to rely only on information from verified sources to stay safe. “All our customers and public at large are advised to verify information from our official website (https://bank.sbi), official social media handles, or from any of our nearest branches,” SBI said.

The bank further warned against clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal or financial details based on such deceptive videos.