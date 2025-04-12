UPI down: Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay not working, users report massive outage

On Saturday morning, a significant technical issue disrupted Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services across India, affecting digital transaction capabilities on platforms like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. This disruption had widespread implications, hindering both individual and business transactions. Reports from DownDetector highlighted 1,168 complaints by noon, with Google Pay users reporting 96 issues and Paytm users noting 23 problems.

The effects of the outage extended to major financial institutions like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others.

NPCI, in a post on X, said: "NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused."

— NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) April 12, 2025

The current disruption marks another instance in a series of issues plaguing UPI services in recent weeks. A significant outage on March 26 left users unable to access UPI functions for up to three hours.

The reliance on UPI for regular transactions means that any disruption can lead to significant operational setbacks, affecting both the personal and commercial sectors. The NPCI has not yet identified the specific cause of the current outage, leaving many users and businesses in the lurch.

This incident coincides with recent changes announced by the NPCI on April 8 concerning international transactions via UPI. These changes involve restrictions on using QR codes for cross-border payments to ensure accurate payer identification. However, the amendments do not alter transaction limits for domestic UPI payments. These regulatory updates aim to enhance security but also highlight the system's evolving landscape as it adapts to new challenges and requirements in the global digital economy.

Managed by the NPCI, UPI serves as a backbone for countless transactions, facilitating seamless money transfers for consumers and merchants. The recent failures spotlight potential vulnerabilities within the system, raising concerns about server overloads, planned maintenance, or cybersecurity threats. The uncertainty surrounding the nature of these outages raises questions about the resilience of digital payment infrastructures.

The outage highlights the critical dependence on UPI within India's financial framework, necessitating robust strategies to prevent future disruptions. Competing platforms, such as Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay, find themselves equally affected, emphasizing the need for collective improvements across the sector.