Bharat Series number plates: Is insurance coverage for BH series vehicles expensive?

The Bharat (BH) series is a new initiative by the government to facilitate the seamless transfer of vehicles across states in India. However, this decision has led to various discussions on various aspects, and one topic that comes up is whether the insurance coverage for these BH series vehicles will be expensive. Let's delve more into this.

First, it is important to understand that the cost of vehicle insurance is determined by a number of factors, such as the make and model of the vehicle, its usage, and the owner's driving history. However, when it comes to the BH series, the location and registration will not play a role in determining insurance premiums.

The toggle to BH series vehicles will facilitate a unified pan-India system and ease re-registration processes across state boundaries. This kind of vehicle registration has its benefits, such as increased convenience for owners who transfer between states. However, regarding insurance premiums, the regulator has affirmed that insurance premiums will not likely be more costly for BH series registered vehicles than their respective state-registered counterparts.

Nitin Kumar, Head – Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.com, said, "The insurance coverage for vehicles with regular registration number plates and BH series registration number plates is the same. There is no difference in the insurance policy offerings between the two. All optional add-ons such as Zero Depreciation, Engine Protector, Consumables Cover, Roadside Assistance, Key & Lock Cover, etc., available for vehicles with regular registration numbers, are also available for BH series registration number plates."

The regional-based pricing models will not apply to the BH series vehicles; instead, the standard Pan-India rate will apply. This regulation ensures that customers nationwide can access comparable pricing options, making vehicle insurance more accessible and affordable.

"Owning a BH series number plate does not affect car insurance premiums. You have the option to compare various car insurance plans online to find the most suitable one for your requirements. While choosing a plan online, you can input your BH series car number and specify the make, model, variant, and registration year to finalise the process. It is that simple. All the offerings with a regular registration number are also available with the BH series," said Kumar.

This way, the kind of motor insurance policy available for BH vehicles is the same as for vehicles with regular registration number plates. No specific policy type is explicitly tailored for BH series registration number plates. Whether one should buy a vehicle with a BH series registration number depends on individual preferences and requirements. If you have a transferrable job and need to move across states, getting your vehicle's BH series number plate can be a suitable option.