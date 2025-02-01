scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Insurance
Budget 2025: NPS Vatsalya tax benefits announced; child welfare investment fund to be covered under 80CCD(1B)

Feedback

Budget 2025: NPS Vatsalya tax benefits announced; child welfare investment fund to be covered under 80CCD(1B)

From now on, NPS Vatsalya subscribers will be entitled to identical tax advantages as standard NPS contributors for their donations under Section 80CCD(1B).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The primary objective of NPS Vatsalya is to encourage early retirement savings habits and secure long-term financial stability. The primary objective of NPS Vatsalya is to encourage early retirement savings habits and secure long-term financial stability.

Union Budget 2025: In her budget speech for 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that NPS Vatsalya subscribers will now receive the same tax benefits as regular NPS subscribers for their contributions under Section 80CCD(1B).

It is important to note that this benefit will not be available under the New Tax regime. This move is expected to encourage more savings for retirement and dependent security within the NPS scheme. However, it is essential to highlight that these proposed changes are subject to the passing of the Finance Bill by both houses of parliament.

Related Articles

FM Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2025, stated: “It is proposed to extend the tax benefits available to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under sub-section (1B) of section 80CCD of the Income-tax Act, 1961 to the contributions made to the NPS Vatsalya accounts, as applicable.”

In the Budget of 2024, FM Sitharaman unveiled NPS Vatsalya, a scheme designed for minors that was officially launched on 18 September 2024. This program enables parents to make contributions on behalf of their children into the National Pension System (NPS), ensuring their financial well-being and instilling the importance of saving for retirement at a young age.

Taxpayers who contribute to NPS Vatsalya accounts for children, dependents, or specific beneficiaries can claim an additional tax deduction of Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B), similar to regular NPS contributions.

"Exempting withdrawals from old National Savings Scheme (NSS) accounts and extending tax benefits under Section 80CCD to NPS Vatsalya accounts further enhance financial security for retirees and future generations. As a CRA, we are well-equipped to support these reforms by streamlining NPS Vatsalya account management and ensuring compliance with updated tax provisions. We also welcome the creation of a regulatory forum for pension product development and the launch of an upgraded Central KYC Registry in 2025, both of which will boost operational efficiency and transparency," said Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO, KFin Technologies Limited.

The primary objective of NPS Vatsalya is to encourage early retirement savings habits and secure long-term financial stability. Parents have the opportunity to open accounts for their children and contribute towards their retirement savings, promoting disciplined saving practices from an early stage.

Key features of NPS Vatsalya include:

Parents or guardians can initiate an NPS account for their children
Minimum annual contribution is Rs 1,000 with no maximum limit
The scheme is regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
Online opening of accounts is available through the eNPS platform
The scheme is designed to assist in establishing long-term financial security for children.

 

Published on: Feb 01, 2025, 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement