Does your car insurance policy cover damage from flooding? Coverage and add-ons no insurer will tell you

Water-logging and flooding have become fairly common with the monsoon in force across the country. Vehicles, especially in low-lying areas, often bear the brunt of monsoon damages.

To protect your vehicle from damages caused by floods, it's crucial to have a comprehensive motor insurance policy. This type of policy includes both own damage and third-party liability coverage. While third-party insurance protects you against damage and losses to third parties, comprehensive car insurance also covers damage to your own vehicle.

While motor insurance typically covers damage caused to vehicles due to natural disasters, certain exclusions and limitations may apply, especially when there is water logging and flooding. Your motor insurance policy does not cover engine damage due to water seepage during floods. If you reside in an area prone to water logging, avoid driving your car when submerged as it can lead to hydrostatic lock, which is generally not covered under your own damage policy.

It's, therefore, important to have adequate add-on covers, such as an engine protector cover, which covers damages caused to the engine due to water seepage during floods. However, once the policy is already in force, you cannot buy any add-ons. Therefore, to protect your vehicle adequately from such damages, you need to opt for add-ons like engine protection cover either at the time of buying a policy or when you renew your policy. Other add-on covers, like zero depreciation, ensure that you are paid the full amount without any depreciation deduction in line with the age of the vehicle.

Moreover, your motor insurance policy does not cover consequential damages. For example, damage to the car interior due to water logging or damage to wiring will not be covered as they are treated as consequential losses.

If you already don't have relevant add-ons, for your next renewal consider not only the engine protection add-on but other covers as well. For instance, roadside assistance cover offers help if your vehicle breaks down in the middle of your ride, preventing you from getting stranded without support.