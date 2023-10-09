Does my health insurance policy cover dengue and other infectious diseases? Does the policy include home care treatment?

Recently, there has been a sudden surge in dengue cases, with many hospitals recommending home care services. In this scenario, many people have this common question: Does my health insurance policy cover dengue and other infectious diseases? The straightforward answer is yes, as any standard health insurance policy will provide coverage for dengue once the initial 30-day waiting period has been fulfilled.

The policy encompasses in-hospital expenses, such as room rent, doctor consultations, and hospital-based diagnostic tests, if the policyholder is admitted for a few days. Additionally, many policies extend coverage to post-hospitalisation expenses, which can span up to 180 days following discharge. This includes coverage for follow-up doctor appointments and any necessary diagnostic tests.

“While the policyholder is hospitalised, doctor visits are typically covered. However, the coverage for doctor visits during home treatment can vary from one plan to another. Usually, home treatment coverage is contingent upon a doctor's recommendation or when the patient is unable to be admitted to the hospital due to unavailability of rooms or limited hospital resources. In such scenarios, home treatment becomes eligible for coverage,” said Siddharth Singhal, Business Head - Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com

Moreover, it's advisable to thoroughly review your health insurance policy before purchasing it or contact your insurance provider and inquire about the inclusion of home treatment in your health policy, as well as the specific conditions that apply.

Also read: How does RBI’s steady repo rate at 6.5% influence home loan EMIs? Should investors take a bet on fixed deposits, bonds and stocks?

Also read: Buying an under-construction home? Here is how much it costs

How much does it cost? For a couple, both aged around 32, residing in Delhi, a comprehensive coverage of Rs 1 crore would typically cost in the range of Rs 13,000-14,000. “What adds to the convenience is the availability of numerous EMI options that allow you to procure a health insurance plan for your entire family,” said Singhal.

It is imperative to possess a health insurance policy covering yourself, your spouse, children, and parents. Given the soaring medical and hospitalisation expenses that can amount to several lakhs of rupees, acquiring a health insurance policy at the earliest opportunity is a prudent choice.

But before buying a policy you should remain mindful of a couple of important factors. Firstly, there's the waiting period, where for conditions like dengue, a minimum 30-day waiting period is applicable. Secondly, it is crucial to be aware of room rent capping. Customers should opt for a policy that offers flexibility in choosing any room, with a minimum requirement of a single A/C private room. Lastly, it is advisable to select a policy that includes coverage for OPD expenses, encompassing doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, and any additional out-of-pocket expenses, said Singhal

Lastly there are also specific health insurance policies called disease-specific plans. Such insurance products provide coverage specifically for certain diseases like dengue or malaria. If you stay in a region susceptible to such diseases, buying a disease-specific plan might be a prudent choice.