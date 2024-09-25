Gen Z, millennials leading 85% of insurance sales, demand for new insurtechs rising: Report

scorecardresearch
Insurance
A study conducted by insurtech company Turtlemint found that 78% of Gen Z advisors primarily conduct their business online. Additionally, 74% of millennial advisors showed a preference for digital platforms when it comes to transactions.

The report noted there is a rise of insurtech firms with digital platforms is facilitating the entry of new advisors and making insurance a lucrative career. The report noted there is a rise of insurtech firms with digital platforms is facilitating the entry of new advisors and making insurance a lucrative career.

A recent study has noted that Gen Z and millennials are driving around 85% of total policy sales. Turtlemint, a leading insurtech company, has revealed in its report that the younger generations are increasingly getting aware about insurance, and life and health covers. It is to be noted that Gen Z (born after 1997) and Millennials (born after 1981) having facilitated over Rs 2,000 crore in premiums over the past year alone. 

India's Gen Z population is expanding at a notable rate within the nation, constituting over 20% of the country's demographic distribution. This demographic cohort is surpassing the worldwide average growth rate for Gen Z populations. The report noted that there is a significant transformation taking place in the insurance space. 

Insurtech company Turtlemint studied the demographics of its network of more than 350,000 certified insurance advisors and found that 78 per cent of Gen Z advisors conduct most of their business online. As many as  74 per cent of millennial advisors prefer digital platforms for transactions.

In most states, 80 per cent of certified insurance advisors are GenZ and millennials. The central objective is to offer customised financial security solutions aimed at safeguarding the financial well-being of Gen Z and millenials.

The shifting requirements and ambitions of the youth necessitate a more individualised strategy in the realm of life insurance. This change in approach plays a crucial role in guaranteeing that the younger demographic is provided with strong financial protection, thereby facilitating a path towards a thriving future.

State

Gen Zs

Millennials

Total

Uttar Pradesh

38%

52%

90%

Maharashtra

21%

51%

72%

Gujarat

26%

57%

83%

Rajasthan

35%

54%

90%

Madhya Pradesh

33%

53%

86%

West Bengal

31%

53%

85%

Delhi

26%

57%

82%

Karnataka

21%

62%

83%

Tamil Nadu

17%

60%

77%

Telangana

17%

59%

76%

“We are witnessing a remarkable surge in sales driven by Gen Z and millennials. This data highlights the importance of digital transformation in the insurance industry, and we remain committed to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of both our partners and customers,” said Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Turtlemint.
 
Besides, the company noted that there is a rise of insurtech firms with digital platforms is facilitating the entry of new advisors and making insurance a lucrative career.
 
“Traditionally considered a complex and less engaging career, insurance is now viewed as a dynamic and essential financial tool. The current generation's digital proficiency is not just increasing sales but is also redefining customer engagement. This evolution underscores the beginning of a new era in insurance, one that is driven by technology and a customer-first approach,” it added.

Published on: Sep 25, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
