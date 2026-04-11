Heart disease is hitting younger Indians — what it means for you, your insurance cover

Heart disease is no longer a distant, late-life risk—it is increasingly something that could affect you much earlier than expected. New data suggests that cardiac conditions are now showing up in people in their 20s and 30s, reshaping how insurance, healthcare, and even workplaces respond to health risks.

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According to Plum’s Heart Health Data Labs, which analysed over 100,000 insurance claims and 10,000 health checkups, the nature of heart disease is changing—both in terms of age of onset and severity.

Why this matters for you

If you are in your 20s or 30s, the assumption that heart disease is a concern for “later” may no longer hold. The data shows that many people are entering the healthcare system only after symptoms become severe, often requiring immediate surgical intervention.

Nearly 60% of heart-related cases now require procedures like angioplasty or bypass surgery, indicating that the disease is being detected late.

This has direct financial implications for you. Treatment costs can range between ₹20 lakh and ₹28 lakh, driven by ICU stays, surgeries, and prolonged recovery.

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Insurers and your premium

Insurance companies have traditionally priced policies assuming that younger individuals are low-risk. But if people like you are developing cardiac issues earlier, insurers face:

Higher lifetime claims per policyholder

Faster exhaustion of coverage limits

Increased chances of repeat claims

This could gradually translate into higher premiums, stricter underwriting, or changes in coverage terms, especially if risks are not detected early.

The hidden risk you may not see

One of the biggest concerns is that your routine health check-up may not be enough. The data shows that risk markers such as:

Non-HDL cholesterol

ApoB particle levels

Inflammation (hs-CRP)

can rise well before symptoms appear.

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In fact, over 30% of young adults already show high-risk inflammation levels, even when standard reports look normal. This means you could be carrying long-term risk without knowing it.

Why treatment often comes too late

Heart disease often feels sudden — a heart attack or collapse — but in reality, it builds silently over years. By the time you experience symptoms:

Surgery may become the first line of treatment

Hospital stays may be longer

Recovery could take weeks or even months

This not only affects your health but also your finances and career.

ALSO READ: Need more than ₹1 crore cover? How to recalculate your life insurance needs

How it impacts your work life

If you are working, especially in your prime earning years, early cardiac issues can disrupt your professional trajectory. Extended medical leave, reduced productivity during recovery, and follow-up treatments can all take a toll.

For employers, this is becoming a growing concern, as younger employees face serious health events during peak career stages. As a result, companies are beginning to rethink health benefits beyond basic wellness programmes.

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What you should do differently

The key takeaway is simple: waiting for symptoms may be too late. Instead, you may need to:

Go beyond basic health check-ups

Track advanced biomarkers

Focus on preventive care in your 20s and 30s

