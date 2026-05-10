Why moving between Delhi airport's T1, T2 and T3 may soon get much easier

A long bus ride amidst massive traffic while transiting between terminals at Delhi airport would soon be a thing of the past. Delhi airport is soon starting the airside transfers between T1, T2, and T3 to ensure smooth interchange for passengers.

Also, in the offing is an underground walkway connecting T2 with the T3 Airport Metro station, cutting down the distance to just 80 meters from the present 750 meters, which takes about 15 minutes now.

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All these measures will be in place by the end of this year, provided the Delhi airport receives security clearances.

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How airside transfers will work

Airside connectivity is being looked at between Terminal 1 and 3, and between Terminal 1 and 2. Buses will be deployed on the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s (IGIA) internal periphery, according to reports. It is being explored as the hub-and-spoke model.

The proposal has been sent to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) for approval and is likely to be implemented by mid-year. Airside is the restricted operational area of an airport that sits beyond the terminal building that houses aprons, taxiways, runways, and parking stands, among other vital infrastructure, said reports.

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At present, the inter-terminal change is facilitated by DTC buses, wading through Delhi traffic, and takes around 30 minutes for T1 to T3 connectivity. Even T2 to T3 are connected by a shuttle or a 10-15 minute walk, where passengers have to repeat the security process.

How time be shortened between T2 and T3

A long 15-20 minute walk to T2 from T3 Metro station at Delhi airport will soon take less than 5 minutes as an underground walkway is under construction.

Passengers may soon find it much easier to move between terminals as the underground passage is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

Once operational, the walking distance between the two terminals will be reduced from around 750 metres to about 80 metres, a big relief for passengers navigating the airport with luggage.

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T2 caters to the domestic traffic of IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa, while T3 caters to domestic and international operations.