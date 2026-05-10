For many elderly taxpayers, annual income tax filing can often become complicated and stressful. Under the latest rules for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, the government continues to provide special relief to certain senior and super senior citizens — but the exemption is not automatic for everyone above 75 or 80 years of age.

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The key relief comes under Section 194P of the Income Tax Act through Form 125, which allows a limited category of elderly taxpayers to avoid filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) entirely.

Here is a clear breakdown of who is exempt from filing ITR in India and which super senior citizens still need to file returns.

Who is normally exempt from filing ITR?

Individuals are generally not required to file ITR if their annual taxable income remains below the basic exemption limit.

For AY 2026-27:

Individuals below 60 years:

Old regime: ₹2.5 lakh

New regime: ₹3 lakh

Senior citizens (60–79 years):

₹3 lakh exemption limit

Super senior citizens (80 years and above):

₹5 lakh exemption limit under old regime

However, exemption from tax does not always mean exemption from filing ITR.

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What is Form 125?

Form 125, earlier known as Form 12BBA, is meant for certain resident senior citizens aged 75 years and above.

Under this facility:

Eligible individuals submit a declaration to their bank

The bank calculates taxable income

Applicable deductions and rebates are applied

Tax is deducted and deposited on behalf of the taxpayer

Once this process is completed, the individual is exempt from separately filing an income tax return.

Exemption under Section 194P?

The exemption applies only if all conditions are satisfied.

The individual must:

Be 75 years or older

Be a resident Indian

Have only pension income and interest income

Receive both pension and interest from the same specified bank

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If income comes from any other source, the exemption does not apply.

This includes:

Rental income

Capital gains

Multiple bank deposits

Business income

Dividend income

Interest from different banks

Tax experts say many super senior citizens may still need to file returns because they often have multiple investments or income sources.

Are super senior citizens exempt from e-filing?

Eligible taxpayers under Section 194P can avoid filing ITR completely. Additionally, senior and super senior citizens who still need to file returns may choose paper filing instead of mandatory e-filing in certain eligible cases. However, online filing remains available for those comfortable with digital systems.

Advance Tax Relief

Another important benefit is that senior and super senior citizens without business or professional income are exempt from paying advance tax.

This means they are not liable for interest penalties under Sections 234B and 234C for non-payment of advance tax.

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Key deductions still available

Senior citizens opting for the old tax regime can continue claiming higher deductions, including:

Section 80TTB: Up to ₹50,000 deduction on interest income

Section 80D: Up to ₹50,000 deduction on health insurance premiums

Section 80DDB: Up to ₹1 lakh deduction for specified diseases

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Important situations

Even if income is below exemption limits, ITR filing may still become mandatory in cases such as:

Savings account deposits above ₹50 lakh

Foreign travel spending above ₹2 lakh

Electricity bill payments above ₹1 lakh annually

Tax experts say elderly taxpayers should carefully evaluate their income sources and eligibility conditions before assuming they are exempt from ITR filing under the latest rules.

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