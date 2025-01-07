HMPV outbreak: How much would a HMPV test cost in Delhi? Check rates here

India recorded two new cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven. The recent cases were identified in Nagpur. Previously, on Monday, two cases were reported in Bengaluru, and one each in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Salem.

Related Articles

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that usually presents with mild symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. While most individuals can recover with rest and adequate hydration, HMPV can cause severe complications in infants, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

HMPV tests

Testing for HMPV typically requires advanced methods such as the BioFire panel, which has the capability to identify multiple pathogens, including HMPV, through a single test. While numerous private labs in India offer this testing, the associated expenses can amount to thousands of rupees.

Sources told Business Today that a typical test to detect HMPV, Human Metapneumovirus RT PCR, may cost about Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 at labs such as Dr Lal PathLabs, Tata 1mg Labs and Max Healthcare Lab. Sample type will be Nasopharyngeal swab / Sputum/ BAL / Tracheal aspirate.

A complete test with all vital tests, HMPV, Adenovirus, Coronavirus 229E, Coronavirus HKU1, and a couple of more tests, may cost up to Rs 20,000.

HMPV outbreak

First discovered in 2001, HMPV is a well-documented respiratory pathogen that circulates globally. It primarily affects children under the age of five, with a majority experiencing at least one infection by this age.

Dr. Pinaki R Debnath, the Pediatric Surgery Department Head at RML Hospital in Delhi, stated that the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is an established virus associated with cold weather conditions. He emphasized that the virus is not a new phenomenon, but rather reemerges during cold weather periods due to various factors.

Describing the virus as a respiratory RNA virus, Dr. Debnath explained that it primarily targets the respiratory system. He further pointed out that viral infections tend to spread more easily when the body's immunity is compromised, particularly among individuals at the extremes of age - those above 60-65 years and below 5 years who generally have lower immunity levels. This increased susceptibility to infection explains why the virus is often observed in children.

Typical symptoms of the human metapneumovirus include respiratory issues such as nasal congestion, runny nose, red eyes, and a scratchy throat. In severe cases, pneumonia-like symptoms may manifest, leading to respiratory distress.

Dr Monica Mahajan, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, also said human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes upper respiratory infections resembling the common cold.

Symptoms

In healthy adults, HMPV typically results in mild symptoms resembling a common cold, such as a sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, and low-grade fever. However, older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems may experience more severe respiratory issues like wheezing, shortness of breath, and pneumonia.

In vulnerable populations, particularly infants, symptoms can escalate to include high-pitched breathing, rapid breathing, visible chest muscle use during breathing, and a bluish tint to the lips or fingers known as cyanosis.

Without proper treatment, HMPV can progress to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, underscoring the importance of early medical intervention to prevent further complications.

HMPV Treatment

Currently, there are no specific antiviral medications for treating HMPV. Most individuals can manage mild symptoms at home while they recover.

In cases where symptoms worsen and become severe, hospitalization may be required for close monitoring and to prevent complications. Healthcare providers may opt for the following treatments:

Oxygen therapy: Supplemental oxygen may be provided through a nasal tube or mask to assist with breathing.

Intravenous fluids: IV fluids may be given to maintain proper hydration.

Corticosteroids: Steroids may be prescribed to reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms.

Guidelines issued by govt

Although HMPV poses a risk, especially to vulnerable individuals, experts assure that there is no need for alarm. Former WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, has stated that HMPV is not a virus to panic about. She emphasized the importance of taking normal precautions, such as wearing masks, practicing frequent hand washing, avoiding crowded areas, and seeking medical advice if symptoms worsen.

To reduce the risk of HMPV transmission, preventive measures include: