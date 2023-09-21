I’m 26 and recently bought health insurance. What is the reimbursement procedure if I don’t go to cashless hospitals?

I am 26 years old and live in Delhi. I recently purchased a health insurance policy. What is the reimbursement procedure if I didn’t go to cashless hospitals? Also, what should I consider while going for reimbursement claims at non-network hospitals?

Reply by Anuradha Sriram, Chief Actuarial Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd

When it comes to your healthcare journey, insurers are committed to making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible. We highly recommend opting for cashless hospitalization to ensure a seamless, quality-driven experience. Choosing this route guarantees you quick and hassle-free medical attention without the worry of managing bills upfront. However, we understand that every individual's circumstances are unique, and you might prefer a non-network hospital.

If you decide to go with a non-network hospital for your treatment, all you need to do is inform the insurer about your admission. For emergency hospitalization, give a heads-up within 24 hours after getting admitted. And if you're planning your hospital stay, remember to inform us at least 48 hours before your admission date. This helps us ensure everything is in order to process your reimbursement claim smoothly.

Here’s how the process works: You take care of the hospitalisation expenses initially. Once your treatment is complete and you’re on the road to recovery, gather all the original documents provided by the hospital. Then, simply head to the nearest branch. They’re here to assist you throughout the claim processing journey. Your documents are like pieces of a puzzle, and they’ll help put together the full picture of your hospitalization for us to process your claim. It’s all about ensuring you receive the support you deserve after you've received the necessary medical attention.

To ensure a hassle-free process, it’s a good idea to check our ABHI website before you head to the hospital. This will confirm whether the hospital you’re considering is part of our empanelled hospital network. You’ll also be able to confirm that it’s not on the blacklist. This precautionary step ensures you’re making an informed decision and can proceed confidently with your chosen healthcare provider.

In conclusion, whether you choose the convenience of cashless hospitalisation or the flexibility of a non-network hospital with reimbursement, insurers’ goal remains the same—to ensure you receive the best care and support possible. By keeping them informed and working together, insurance companies can make your healthcare experience a positive one, built on trust and reliability.

