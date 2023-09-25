I’m 30 and planning to purchase health insurance. What will the ambulance charge if hospital shifts a patient, and will it be covered?

I am 30 years old and I’m planning to purchase a health insurance policy. What will the ambulance charge if the hospital decides to shift the patient, and will it be covered?

Reply by Anuradha Sriram, Chief Actuarial Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd

Quick and safe transportation to a hospital can make all the difference regarding medical emergencies. We're here to provide a clear picture if you're wondering about ambulance charges and whether they'll be covered.

Ambulance charges vary based on your usage of services through a network or non-network provider.

In your moment of need, our retail products are designed to cover the cost of transporting a patient by surface ambulance. This coverage applies when you require treatment at the nearest hospital due to an emergency or advanced treatment that your current hospital doesn't offer, necessitating a transfer.

Let's break down the ways ambulance cover is paid:

Through Tied Network Providers: We understand that emergencies can happen unexpectedly. Rest assured, insurers stand by you. Suppose you choose to avail of ambulance services through a network of tied providers. The insurer will pay the actual expenses incurred for each event on a case-to-case basis. Your health and well-being are our priority, and we're committed to supporting you during such critical times.

Through Non-Network Providers: Insurers recognize that sometimes, the circumstances might lead a consumer to opt for services from non-network ambulance providers. In such cases, insurers will reimburse you for the expenses incurred per our policy's terms and conditions. We understand that emergencies might necessitate quick decisions, and we want to ease the financial burden that might arise from such situations.

In conclusion, ambulance coverage is tailored to support you if you're rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment or transferred to another hospital for specialized care. While charges may vary based on network and non-network providers, rest assured that insurers will ensure you receive the care you need without undue financial stress.

