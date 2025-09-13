Insurance at the Last Mile: Reimagining Distribution in Bharat 2.0

India’s business landscape is no longer limited to major cities and Tier-1 hubs. The real growth story of Bharat 2.0 lies in semi-urban and rural regions, where rising incomes, expanding internet access, and growing financial inclusion are creating exciting new opportunities. These markets are emerging as vital engines for insurance growth, with people increasingly open to adopting digital and financial solutions.

Advertisement

While insurance penetration is still developing in these areas, this represents a significant opportunity. By addressing gaps in awareness, accessibility, and trust, the industry can reimagine distribution models and build innovative, last-mile solutions. With the right approach, insurers can empower every corner of Bharat with financial protection, ensuring that progress and security go hand in hand.

From Push to Pull: Building Awareness and Trust

The path to success in Bharat 2.0 lies in creating awareness and earning trust through customer pull rather than product push. Traditional insurance sales methods no longer resonate here—people need to see real stories that show how insurance protects what matters most to them.

Trust is best built by partnering with local influencers—micro-entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and community networks—who already have the community’s confidence.

Advertisement

At Zuno, our distribution approach is centered on empowerment. We focus on helping customers understand how insurance secures their health, mobility, and life assets. With clarity and confidence, they choose insurance willingly—because they see its value, not because it’s forced upon them.

Phygital Distribution: The Bridge Between Access and Adoption

The development of technology has created new ways to make insurance operations easy. Mobile applications, together with WhatsApp bots and local language platforms, are transforming the way insurance products get distributed to customers. The adoption of digital solutions in Bharat 2.0 faces challenges because users remain uncomfortable with automated services.

The solution requires phygital distribution, which unites physical locations with digital user experience. The combination of digital tools for local agents and community kiosks that assist insurance purchases creates trusted access to insurance services through technology.

The implementation of UPI-like payment systems for premiums and digital claims processing helps reduce complexity while agents maintain their role to provide reassurance to customers.

Advertisement

Customisation

Insurance in India holds immense potential when products are designed to reflect the country’s diverse realities. By tailoring coverage to local needs—such as agricultural cycles, widespread motorcycle ownership, and the livelihoods of workers in unregulated industries—insurance can become a true enabler of security.

The way forward lies in making solutions both affordable and relevant. The distribution of insurance policies, aims, procedures, and FAQs should be available in the native language that customers understand. The key to successful distribution in any market involves both achieving large numbers and demonstrating an understanding of local needs.

The Distribution Leaders Play a Crucial Part

Our role is to champion inclusive approaches in both product development and service delivery. By investing in training rural agents, partnering with fintechs and cooperatives, and ensuring simple, customer-friendly compliance, we can make insurance more accessible than ever.

At Zuno, we see last-mile distribution not as a challenge, but as a powerful opportunity for transformation. By reimagining how insurance reaches Bharat 2.0, we aim to extend protection, strengthen economic resilience, and build confidence for millions of Indian families.

Protection a Necessity

As India’s growth story extends deep into the last mile, ensuring protection and access for all is both a business imperative and a social responsibility.

With modern distribution, simplified products, and stronger trust-building efforts, insurance can become as seamless and universal as digital payments and mobile connectivity. The vision ahead is clear: to provide comprehensive insurance coverage across every corner of Bharat.

Advertisement

The author is the Chief Distribution Officer, at Zuno General Insurance.