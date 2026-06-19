'Just normal fever...': Viral post on hospitalisation claim rejection triggers debate on health insurance

A social media post alleging that a health insurance company refused to approve a hospitalisation claim has triggered widespread discussion online, with many users sharing concerns about claim settlement practices and their own experiences dealing with insurers.

The debate began after an X user named Anuradha recounted the case of a woman who had purchased a health insurance policy for her brother and later faced difficulties while seeking reimbursement for his medical treatment.

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According to the post, the woman had taken a health insurance policy costing Rs 65,000 for her brother. However, when he was admitted to a hospital and remained there for five days, the family allegedly encountered problems while attempting to secure claim approval.

Describing the situation, Anuradha wrote that the family had bought the policy after being assured of comprehensive coverage, only to face hurdles when they needed to make a claim.

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According to the social media post, the insurer reportedly questioned the necessity of hospitalisation and suggested that the patient's condition could have been managed outside a medical facility.

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"They are saying it's just a normal fever and that he will get better at home, even though they had made big promises while selling the policy," Anuradha claimed.

The user later expanded on what she viewed as a broader issue within the insurance sector, arguing that there is often a disconnect between marketing assurances and claim outcomes.

The allegations quickly gained traction online, prompting hundreds of reactions from users expressing frustration with claim settlement processes and the functioning of the health insurance industry.

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One commenter criticised the sector as a whole, alleging that insurers often prioritise profits over healthcare. Another user argued that claim disputes were not unique to a single company and claimed that insurers frequently question illnesses while evaluating claims.

Not all reactions, however, were critical of the industry. Some users urged caution and said additional details would be required before reaching conclusions.

"How this happened I don't know. Many policyholders get claims liberally. Let the company explain," one commenter wrote.

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Several individuals used the discussion to recount their own experiences with claim rejections and disputes involving medical insurance. Others said policyholders should better understand the terms and conditions of their policies and maintain proper documentation to avoid disputes.

The incident has once again brought attention to claim settlement practices in India's health insurance sector, where transparency, exclusions and the interpretation of policy terms often become points of contention between insurers and policyholders.

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The allegations remain based on claims made in a social media post, and no independent verification of the incident was immediately available. The insurer's response could not be immediately ascertained.