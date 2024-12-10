LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Check how women can apply and earn a min. salary of Rs 7,000 per month

The launch of the Bima Sakhi Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday marks the initiation of an ambitious project by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) aimed at empowering women financially. The goal of the scheme is to enlist 100,000 Bima Sakhi within a year to provide rural women with the opportunity to become insurance agents, earn a living, and raise awareness about insurance in rural areas.

The LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is expected to not only create new livelihood opportunities for rural women but also improve insurance access in underserved regions of India. By combining social welfare with business growth, LIC's initiative aims to empower women and contribute to the broader goal of financial inclusion.

The scheme targets women aged 18 to 70 years who have completed at least Class-10 education. LIC plans to enroll 100,000 Bima Sakhi within the next 12 months and 200,000 over a span of three years as part of its women empowerment drive.

Key Features

Compensation Structure: Women participating in the scheme will be offered a fixed stipend for the initial three years in addition to commissions earned from policy sales.

> Estimated monthly earnings for women will start from Rs 7,000.

> During the first year of participation, individuals will receive Rs 7,000 each month.

> In the second year, the monthly payment will decrease to Rs 6,000.

> By the third year, the amount will be reduced to Rs 5,000.

> Additional commission-based incentives will be offered to women who achieve or surpass sales objectives.

Flexible Working Hours: Participants are given the freedom to manage their own work schedule.

Training Assistance: LIC is committed to providing comprehensive training programs for agents involved in the scheme.

Development Opportunities: By enrolling in the program, women will receive specialized training and financial literacy support for the first three years. Graduates, known as Bima Sakhis, will have the opportunity to work as LIC agents and may even be eligible for advancement to development officer roles within the company.

Application Requirements: Interested individuals must submit proof of their age, educational background, and current address to be considered for enrollment in the scheme.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Women aged between 18 and 50 are eligible to apply for the program.

Qualifications: A minimum requirement of passing the 10th grade is necessary.

Priority: Preference will be given to women residing in rural areas.

Ineligibility: Relatives of existing agents and employees are ineligible. Also, retired employees are not eligible.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: How to apply online

Interested candidates can submit their applications online starting December 9, 2024, after the official launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 2:00 PM. Registration details and application forms will be accessible on the official LIC website.