Need for Indian women to prioritise self-care and financial security

Recently, a video went viral from Delhi’s bustling railway station, showing a woman officer from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) managing a chaotic crowd with remarkable poise—all the while carrying her one-year-old child. This powerful image captures the resilience of Indian women, who navigate the demands of work, family, and personal aspirations while continuously challenging societal norms. Their growing presence in the workforce, leadership roles, and public service reflects the strides they have made in breaking barriers and redefining traditional expectations.

As we celebrate this progress on International Women’s Day, it is equally important to recognise an often-overlooked reality—women’s health and financial security. While women continue to break barriers and achieve financial independence, the pressure of multitasking and maintaining a work-life balance often leads to stress and fatigue, impacting their physical and mental well-being. Lifestyle-related health issues such as hypertension, diabetes etc. areon the rise among women. Additionally, critical illnesses like breast cancer, cervical cancer, and heart related ailments are becoming increasingly prevalent.

According to the Indian Healthscape 2024 report by Medi Assist, cancer is the fastest-growing illness in India, with a year-on-year increase of 10–12% in incidence rates, particularly among women over the age of 40. A study by Apollo Hospitals highlights a concerning trend—25% of breast cancer cases among Indian women occur in those aged 39 or younger, with diagnoses starting as early as 23 years old. Conditions such as heart-related ailments, rheumatoid arthritis and cancers like those of the uterus, fallopian tube, ovary, vagina, vulvaalso require targeted medical attention, yet they often go unaddressed due to financial and societal constraints.

It is important to understand, the cost of medical care, especially for critical illnesses, can create an unexpected financial burden—not just for women, but for their entire families. Even those with stable incomes often find themselves unprepared for sudden health expenses, forcing difficult choices between treatment and other financial obligations.

Leading insurance companies are working relentlessly to design products that cater to the emerging needs of Indian women. Typically, individuals go out-of-pocket for health-related expenses and to address this challenge, life insurers have developed innovative solutions which offer instant payouts upon diagnosis, allowing women to focus on their recovery instead of worrying about hospital bills. Some life insurers also support rehabilitation expenses for a smoother transition post-treatment, reinforcing long-term financial security.

Moreover, innovative health solutions are evolving to recognise the unique needs of women. For instance, some plans offer financial support for maternity complications and congenital conditions in newborns, ensuring peace of mind during life’s most crucial moments. There are also women focused health products that provide a premium holiday option, allowing a break from payments during challenging times without the risk of losing coverage.

Besides, there are plans that ensure premiums remain fixed for decades, eliminating concerns about rising medical costs and providing long-term stability.

Prioritising family is second nature to many women, but their own well-being is just as important. With the right financial safety net, women can access timely medical care without added stress, ensuring they stay strong and healthy while continuing to support those who depend on them. By embracing self-care and proactive financial planning, they can strike a balance between family responsibilities and personal health, reinforcing both stability and independence.

Women are leading boardrooms, businesses, and households—often all at once. This International Women’s Day, it's time they also prioritised their health and financial well-being. After all, true empowerment isn’t just about balancing responsibilities but ensuring they have the support to keep moving forward, no matter what life brings.