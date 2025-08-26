Tata AIA launches Health SIP and 24x7 Health Buddy for holistic wellness and wealth protection

Health challenges often arrive without warning, creating both financial strain and emotional stress for families. While insurance safeguards against sudden medical costs, there is an equally important need for long-term financial planning. Addressing both, Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced two integrated solutions — Tata AIA Health SIP, a first-of-its-kind Non-Participating Unit-Linked Health Insurance Plan, and Tata AIA Health Buddy, India’s first 24x7 health and wellness companion from a life insurer.

Health SIP: Protection with wealth creation

Unlike traditional health insurance, Tata AIA Health SIP combines medical protection with financial growth. It allows individuals to build a health-focused investment corpus while staying covered for critical health needs.

Key features include:

No premium allocation charges so that more money flows directly into investments.

Maturity boosters to enhance long-term wealth creation.

Tax-free withdrawals from the 6th policy year for health expenses, providing liquidity in emergencies.

Critical illness coverage with premium lock-in for up to 30 years.

Two tailored variants:

Health SIP Plus – with in-built Accidental Total and Permanent Disability (ATPD) benefits.

Health SIP Plus Pro – which includes ATPD, Terminal Illness, and Term Booster (TTB).

By merging wealth creation with health protection, Health SIP offers a future-ready approach that balances security and flexibility.

Health Buddy: Everyday wellness support

Complementing Health SIP is Tata AIA Health Buddy, a digital health companion accessible 24x7 via the Tata AIA Life Insurance App. It supports families with preventive care and ongoing wellness needs.

Services offered:

Preventive health check-ups and vaccinations.

Women’s health support including PCOD, IVF, and menopause care.

Dental consultations and wellness guidance.

Access to 24+ medical specialties, from pediatrics to neurology.

Discounts on diagnostics and medicines.

Medical second opinions for critical illnesses.

Nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle coaching.

A consumer-first approach

Sanjay Arora, Chief of Operations, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said: “At Tata AIA, our core value of Consumer Obsession drives everything. We are proud to introduce Tata AIA Health Buddy, India’s first 24x7 health and wellness companion from a life insurer. By blending health, wellness, and life insurance, we are setting a new benchmark in consumer care… keeping them HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar with confidence and financial security.”

Redefining life insurance

With Health SIP as the cornerstone and Health Buddy as an everyday enabler, Tata AIA is reimagining insurance as a blend of protection, wellness, and wealth creation. Families can now look beyond emergency cover and focus on living healthier, more confident lives.