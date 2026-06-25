AI makes 64% of affluent Indians more willing to take investment risks: Survey

Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly influential role in the investment decisions of affluent Indians, with a new global survey indicating that the technology is encouraging many investors to take on greater financial risk.

According to research commissioned by HSBC and conducted by Ipsos, 64% of affluent Indian investors said AI has made them more willing to take calculated investment risks, the highest proportion among the 10 markets covered in the study. The figure is well above the global average of 49%, highlighting India's rapid adoption of AI-driven financial tools.

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The survey covered 9,993 affluent and high-net-worth investors across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Mexico and the UAE. Affluent investors were defined as individuals with at least $100,000 in investable assets, while high-net-worth individuals had investable assets of $2 million or more.

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The findings come at a time when AI-powered platforms are becoming increasingly accessible to retail and wealthy investors alike. From market analysis and portfolio reviews to investment research and strategy development, AI is being used across a growing range of financial activities.

AI and investment

India emerged as one of the most enthusiastic adopters of the technology. The survey found that 98% of affluent Indian investors currently use AI, matching the UAE and ranking among the highest adoption rates globally. By comparison, AI usage stood at 76% in the UK and 75% in the US.

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The growing reliance on AI is also changing how investors source ideas. About 42% of affluent Indians said AI-powered tools and platforms are among their leading sources of investment ideas, significantly higher than the global average of 32%. Only China recorded a higher figure at 48%.

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Beyond generating ideas, investors are increasingly crediting AI with improving investment outcomes. Indian respondents estimated that AI influences around 40% of their portfolio returns, compared with a global average of 33%. The survey found that 90% of investors globally believe AI has contributed to at least a portion of their investment performance.

AI and Investment Behaviour

Metric India Global Average Investors currently using AI 98% 89% Investors more willing to take calculated risks due to AI 64% 49% AI-powered tools among leading sources of investment ideas 42% 32% Investors attributing part of portfolio returns to AI 90% 90% Average share of returns attributed to AI 40% 33% Investors feeling more in control due to AI 51% 51% Guidance from financial professionals as leading source of investment ideas 67% 62% AI-powered tools as most influential factor in last investment decision 12% 12% Financial professionals as most influential factor in last investment decision 37% 37%

Advantage AI users

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Supporters of AI cite several advantages. Investors said the technology helps them compare investment options more effectively, gain a deeper understanding of complex market trends and economic data, and make more informed decisions. Many also reported greater confidence when discussing investments with financial advisers after using AI tools.

Despite the rapid adoption of AI, traditional financial advice continues to carry significant weight. The survey found that 67% of affluent Indians still rely on financial professionals and institutions as their primary source of investment ideas, making advisers the most trusted source of guidance.

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When respondents were asked what had the greatest influence on their most recent investment decision, 37% cited advice from financial professionals, compared with 15% who pointed to conversations with friends or peers and 12% who selected AI-powered tools.

Not replacing advisors

The findings suggest that investors are not looking to replace advisers with algorithms. Instead, many favour a hybrid approach that combines technology-driven insights with human expertise. Globally, around half of respondents said the ideal model involves AI and advisers working together for tasks such as market research, portfolio analysis, due diligence and long-term financial planning.

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As AI becomes more deeply embedded in wealth management, the survey indicates that its role is shifting from a simple research tool to an influential part of the investment process. However, human advisers continue to retain an edge in areas such as strategic judgment, context and reassurance—qualities that many investors still value when making significant financial decisions.

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