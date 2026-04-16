Akshaya Tritiya 2026 sparks festive rush: Jewellers launch gold lock-ins, diamond discount offers; details here

With Akshaya Tritiya 2026 approaching, jewellery brands and retail platforms are stepping up festive campaigns to attract buyers looking to invest in gold, diamonds and precious jewellery during one of India’s most significant purchase seasons.

Traditionally linked with prosperity and auspicious beginnings, Akshaya Tritiya has long been associated with gold buying. This year, however, brands are expanding the playbook with price-lock offers, making charge waivers, discounts on diamonds and value-led festive collections to tap changing consumer preferences.

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From quick commerce gold bookings to certified natural diamond promotions, the festive marketplace is seeing a sharper push than ever.

Instamart, Kalyan Jewellers launch gold rate protection

Quick commerce platform Instamart has partnered with Kalyan Jewellers to introduce Gold Rate Protection, allowing customers to lock in the current gold price before Akshaya Tritiya and complete the purchase later at whichever price is lower, the booked rate or the market rate on the delivery day.

Between April 10 and April 16, 2026, users can pre-book eligible Kalyan Jewellers gold coins on the Instamart app by paying a 5% advance, starting from ₹500 for a 0.5 gm gold coin.

On April 19, between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM IST, customers can complete the transaction at the lower applicable price. Pre-book customers will also receive a complimentary silver coin.

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Arjun Choudhary, VP Growth, Instamart, said, “By allowing users to secure a price in advance while still benefiting from any price drops, we strive to offer strong overall value to consumers. This is quick commerce going beyond convenience to deliver meaningful value on culturally significant purchases.”

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “Gold rate protection has been a preferred feature across Kalyan Jewellers’ retail showrooms, offering customers greater assurance while planning their festive purchases. With Instamart, we are extending this for the first time to a quick commerce platform.”

Reva Diamonds by PNGS offers up to 100% off making charges

Reva Diamonds by PNGS has announced up to 100% off on making charges on certified natural diamond jewellery from April 4 to April 19, 2026.

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The offer is available across Maharashtra at all offline stores and online channels.

The company said consumer demand is increasingly shifting beyond gold toward certified natural diamonds as symbols of value and modern luxury.

Its festive range includes:

Diamond studs and daily wear earrings

Lightweight pendants and rings

Statement necklaces and cocktail rings

Solitaires and certified natural diamonds

Bracelets and stackable diamond jewellery

Amit Modak, CEO & Whole-Time Director, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited, said, “Through our offer of up to 100% off on making charges, we aim to make diamond jewellery more accessible while encouraging customers to invest in pieces that combine craftsmanship, authenticity, and long-term worth.”

The brand also highlighted its 100% exchange value on diamonds as part of its customer proposition.

CaratLane pushes festive demand with dual discounts

CaratLane is also running a special Akshaya Tritiya campaign focused on diamond jewellery buyers.

According to Saumen Bhaumik, MD, CaratLane, customers can avail:

Flat 50% off on making charges

Additional flat 15% off on diamond prices across all diamond jewellery designs

The company said the festive range is curated for customers looking for timeless pieces that combine modern styling with CaratLane craftsmanship.