BHARAT Bond ETF: Check subscription period, maturity date, yield, other details

BHARAT Bond ETF: The new and fourth tranche of BHARAT Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond exchange-traded fund (ETF), will open today, December 2. The new fund offer subscription will close on December 8. The first offering of the ETF was launched in late 2019.

In a statement on Thursday, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said that the new Bharat Bond ETF and Bharat Bond Fund of Fund (FOF) series will mature in April 2033, and offer a yield-to-maturity of 7.50 per cent. The funds track the returns of the Nifty BHARAT Bond Index.

To date, five maturities of Bharat Bond ETFs have been launched -- 2023, 2025, 2030, 2031, and 2032. The asset under management (AUM) of the ETF has crossed the Rs 50,000 crore mark since its inception in 2019.

Through the latest tranche, the Central government plans to raise an initial amount of Rs 1,000 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 4,000 crore. A greenshoe option, or an over-allotment clause, is a provision in an IPO underwriting agreement that allows the underwriter (here the government) the right to sell more shares than originally planned.

