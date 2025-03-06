'Build a financial fortress': Financial advisor calls steady cash flow a ‘superpower’, shares real estate strategy

Finance expert and Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava believes that ensuring a steady cash flow — regardless of market conditions — is akin to having a “superpower.” His advice? Invest in real estate wisely.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shrivastava wrote, “Buy a villa/land/good property in a city that you love. And, would like to live. Over a 20-year cycle: this will appreciate — at least 5% above inflation in a market like India. And, will match stock market returns.”

He further explained that real estate not only appreciates in value but also generates cash flow — either through rental income or savings on rent — allowing investors to take risks in speculative asset classes like equities. “Having certainty of cash flows in a down market is a superpower. It allows you to buy things cheap,” he added.

The post resonated with many users. Shrivastava’s take on real estate as a wealth-building tool has certainly sparked debate, with perspectives split between its long-term stability and the need for flexible investments.

One commented, “The wealthy build assets that provide certainty in uncertain times... Real estate in growing markets like India is all about creating a financial fortress that lets you take calculated risks elsewhere.” Another called it “wise advice on building long-term wealth through real estate investments that provide reliable cash flows.”

However, not everyone agreed. Some users pointed out the downsides of real estate investments. “Location > Property. A bad spot kills appreciation. Liquidity? Forget it. You can't sell a portion like stocks. Rental yields in India are often below 3%. Every asset has trade-offs,” one user argued.

Another user emphasized the importance of liquidity, stating, “Owning property is great. But for entrepreneurs? Liquidity is king. ₹50L in real estate → locked for years. ₹50L in a brand → ₹5Cr+ in revenue. The fastest way to own prime real estate? Build a business first. Buy assets later.”

The recent turmoil in the Indian markets has sparked widespread concern among investors, as a sharp downturn has led to a cascade of sell-offs across various sectors.