‘Luxury homes, toxic air’: Nithin Kamath questions India’s urban pollution paradox in real estate hotspots

Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, has raised concerns about the alarming air pollution levels in India's costliest cities. Sharing insights from a real estate market report, he pointed out an unsettling trend — Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, which saw some of the highest spikes in home prices, also suffer from dangerously high air pollution levels. He questioned why this critical factor doesn’t receive enough attention.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath cited Knight Frank’s Q4 2024 Global Luxury Market Rankings, stating, “Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru were among the top 15 cities in terms of home price increases. What doesn’t get nearly enough attention is the AQI of these cities. The pricier cities in India have worse air quality, and these are averages — many places have even higher AQI.”

Kamath explained how pollution levels tend to follow a U-shaped curve in a country’s development—initially rising but later decreasing with advancements, as seen in the US, UK and China. However, he stressed that technology provides solutions to break this pattern earlier.

Highlighting actionable measures, he pointed to coal-fired power plants, a major source of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) emissions. “One obvious way to reduce SO₂ emissions is installing scrubbers in power plants. China has done this, and despite burning record amounts of coal, its sulfur emissions have fallen. In India, both coal use and SO₂ emissions are still rising,” he noted.

He also emphasized the role of stricter emission norms, particularly in transportation. “Transportation is the biggest source of pollutants, and urban populations are exposed to them the most due to congestion. Stricter emission standards have historically forced automakers to innovate, and electrification of transport fleets can make a significant difference,” Kamath said.

Kamath also warned of the economic impact of unchecked pollution. “Pollution will eventually feed into prices. Higher pollution means more health issues, and insurance companies are considering increasing health premiums by 10-15% for people in Delhi. Now think about all the other ways pollution will interact with prices and inflation. This is scary.”

His post struck a chord with many, sparking discussions on public apathy and the urgent need for solutions.

One user wrote, “Making people aware is the first step. Everyone thinks this isn’t an issue. But with effort and investment, we can solve this in five years.” Another painted a grim picture of the cycle of exposure, illness, and rising costs due to pollution.

Air pollution remains a persistent crisis in India’s major cities, driven by vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, and seasonal crop burning. Winters worsen the problem as pollutants get trapped close to the surface, creating thick smog. High PM2.5 and PM10 levels pose severe health risks, from respiratory diseases to heart conditions. While initiatives like promoting electric vehicles and stricter norms are in place, rapid urbanization and population growth continue to challenge efforts to curb pollution.