Crypto is shedding its speculative image to become part of Indians’ long-term wealth portfolios. A new annual report from CoinDCX shows record participation and a shift to research-driven investing. Over 2024–2025, crypto portfolios have become more diversified and mature, indicating growing trust in the asset class.

Investors now hold about five tokens on average, up from just 2–3 a few years ago. Portfolios are heavily weighted toward high-quality coins: roughly 43.3% in Layer-1 tokens, 26.5% in Bitcoin, and 11.8% in memecoin-style tokens. SIPs have taken off as well: over 200,000 were created in H1 2025 (more than ten times the prior year’s number), suggesting many investors are buying steadily rather than timing the market.

Crypto investors are also getting older and more diverse. The average investor is now around 30 years old (up from the mid-20s), reflecting more career-age participation. Women now make up roughly 13–15% of the user base (about double last year’s share), thanks to education initiatives and simpler apps. These trends show crypto becoming more mainstream in Indian portfolios.

Trading volumes

Trading volumes on CoinDCX have surged. The platform logged roughly ₹51,333 crore in trades in FY2025, including about ₹23,500 crore in the first half (+37% YoY). Volumes spiked mid-year: early July 2025 trades averaged about $13–14 million per day (≈₹1,000+ crore).

Meanwhile, the user base is growing too. Over 20 million Indians now have verified CoinDCX accounts (about 15–20% more than a year ago), and daily active users are at record levels. More Indians are treating crypto like any other investment: buying regularly (often via SIPs) and holding diversified portfolios, rather than making one-off bets.

Investment trends

Crypto’s reach has grown well beyond major metros: roughly 40% of India’s crypto users are now in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Markets in smaller cities led the year’s growth: Lucknow’s Ethereum trading jumped about 5×, and Pune saw a 10× rise in Solana trades. Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kochi also posted big altcoin gains. Even cities like Faridabad, Nashik and Bhubaneswar are seeing rising crypto activity, reflecting crypto’s broad appeal across India.

Institutional adoption

Institutional interest is rising: over half of global hedge funds now hold crypto (about 7% of their portfolios) and many plan to increase exposure. New investment products are channeling capital into digital assets, and major markets are adopting crypto-friendly rules. For example, the U.S. passed a stablecoin law and the EU’s MiCA regulations are coming into force, underscoring crypto’s integration into mainstream finance.

India’s policy stance remains cautious. A full crypto law has been delayed amid worries about systemic risk. Trading is allowed but highly regulated: gains are taxed at 30% (plus 1% TDS) and exchanges must enforce strict KYC/AML checks. This patchwork means investors face high tax costs and uncertainty. Exchanges are also boosting investor education and compliance, awaiting clearer regulation.

What investors should note

CoinDCX’s report shows crypto has become a mainstream part of many Indians’ portfolios. Investors are diversifying holdings, using SIPs, and trading at record volumes. Adoption is broadening across cities, age groups and genders. For personal finance, the takeaway is that crypto is increasingly viewed as a legitimate long-term asset rather than a quick gamble. Looking ahead, clearer regulations will help solidify crypto’s place in wealth planning.