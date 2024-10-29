Dhanteras 2024: Online grocery platforms selling gold coins at cheaper rates; check details

Dhanteras 2024: During the Dhanteras festival, online grocery platforms such as Zepto and Blinkit are offering gold coins at discounted prices compared to physical stores. Zepto is selling a 24k 1 gm gold coin from Malabar Gold for Rs 8,209, while Augmont's 24k 1 gm coin is priced at Rs 8,199. Blinkit is offering Joylukkas' 24K 1 gram coin for Rs 8,249. Blinkit, BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto have committed to deliver gold and silver coins to your doorstep this Diwali, all within a speedy 10-minute timeframe.

Physical jewellery stores, such as PP Jewellers is selling a 24K 1 gm gold coin for Rs 8,460, sources told Business Today on Tuesday.

Dhanteras is traditionally believed to be an auspicious day for purchasing items such as brass, silver, and gold, as it is thought to bring good luck, success, and protection from negative energies.

App partnerships for Dhanteras include Blinkit with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Zepto with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Augmont, and Swiggy Instamart with Nek by Jar, Muthoot Exim, and Malabar. Additionally, Bigbasket has collaborated with the Tata-owned jeweler Tanishq for this festive occasion.

Top offers

BigBasket is offering curated selection from Tanishq with options such as the 999.9 purity Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g) and two 22K gold coins (1 g, one featuring a Lakshmi motif).

Zepto has teamed up with Augmont and Malabar to offer a variety of coins, including Augmont’s 24K Banyan Tree Gold Coin and Malabar’s 999 Pure Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g).

Blinkit features a selection from Malabar, including the 24K Goddess Lakshmi Gold Coin (1 g) and the 99.9 per cent Pure Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g). Joyalukkas's collection includes the 99.9 per cent Pure Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g) and 24K Lakshmi Ganesh Gold Coins in both 0.5 g and 1 g.

On Swiggy Instamart, shoppers can find Jar 24K gold coins in weights of 0.1 g, 0.5 g, 0.25 g, and 1 g, Muthoot Exim's 24K gold coin in 1 g, and Malabar's 24K gold coin in 1 g. Additionally, silver items, such as Malabar's 999 purity silver coins in 5 g, 11.66 g, and 20 g, are also available for purchase.

Zepto offers Malabar and Augmont 24K 999 gold coins in weights of 0.1 g, 0.5 g, 0.25 g, and 1 g, as well as 999 purity 10 g silver coins. Explore the range of precious metal options available for purchase online.

Gold coin prices compared

Blinkit

Joyalukkas 1 gm Gold Coin (24kt): Rs 8,249

Joyalukkas 0.5 gm Gold Coin (24kt): Rs 4,125

Zepto

Malabar Gold 24K 999.9 1 gm (Laxmi): Rs 8,209

Malabar Silver 999.9 10 gm: Rs 1,049

Gold prices today

Gold prices stood at Rs 78,709.00 on October 29, 2024.

"Gold prices in MCX remained positive, rising above Rs 78,750, with Dhanteras adding enthusiasm for long positions. More buying occurred on this auspicious day, pushing prices up by over Rs 200 on MCX and trading above Rs 80,000 in the physical jewelry market. Upcoming U.S. economic data, including NFP and unemployment reports, may influence gold's movements, with major support at Rs 77,000 and immediate resistance at Rs 81,500," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.