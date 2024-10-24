Dhanteras, Diwali: Top offers by jewellery brands, shopping apps ahead of festive season

With gold prices reaching new highs, top jewellery brands are now offering significant discounts on making charges to stimulate sluggish demand during the festive season. This is a notable change from earlier this year when demand picked up following the reduction in customs duty on gold by the Centre from 15% to 6%. Traditionally, Dhanteras and Diwali are occasions when many people buy gold as it is believed to bring good fortune. Gold can be purchased in various forms, including jewelry, bullion, bars, and coins.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a globally-renowned jewellery retailer, is currently offering exclusive Diwali promotions. Customers will receive guaranteed gold coins with each purchase and access to a gold rate protection plan to shield against price fluctuations. These enticing deals apply to gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery.

Valid at all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms until November 3, the Diwali offers include gold coins starting from Rs. 50,000: 200 mg for gold jewellery buyers, 300 mg for purchasers of Precious, Uncut, and Polki jewellery, and 400 mg for those buying diamond jewellery. The gold rate protection program enables customers to secure jewellery with a mere 10% initial payment and benefits from the lower rate between the booking and purchase dates. Furthermore, customers can explore new designs and exchange old gold without experiencing any decrease in its value.

As per the Tanishq Gold Offer, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 20% on the making charges of gold jewellery or on the value of diamond jewellery. This promotion is valid on Tanishq products available on the Tanishq website and app until November 3, 2024. The offer is eligible for customers across India and applies to a wide range of jewellery categories including Gold Plain, CZ Jewellery, Kundan Polki, Plain Jewellery With Stones, and more. Please note that this offer excludes Gold Coins, Silver Items & Coins, Loose diamonds, and stones.

According to PC Chandra Jewellers' official Facebook page, customers can enjoy a 25% discount on making charges for all jewellery, as well as a 10% discount on the value of diamond and astrological stones. Additionally, there is an opportunity to win 2kg gold coins through a contest, and customers will receive assured gifts with every purchase, totaling 11kg gold and 350kg silver.

According to the Joyallukas website, customers can avail of special promotions when purchasing jewelry. This includes a free 1-gram gold coin with the purchase of diamond & uncut jewelry totaling Rs 1,00,000 and above. Additionally, customers can receive a Rs 1,000 gift voucher with the purchase of gold & precious jewelry worth Rs 50,000 and above, and a Rs 500 gift voucher with the purchase of silver jewelry.

Customers who use an HDFC Credit Card for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above will receive a 2% instant discount, with a maximum cashback of Rs 3,000 per card account during the campaign period from October 15th-31st, 2024. These offers are valid until November 3, 2024.

The selling prices of gold jewellery and coins vary based on the purity levels. The cost of gold of the same karat can differ from one jeweller to another as they purchase gold at varying rates. Additionally, jewellers have additional costs such as transportation, security, and operational expenses. These factors contribute to the fluctuating prices of gold among different jewellers.

Online deals

Amazon has recently introduced a range of brands offering lab-grown diamonds at competitive prices, in line with global trends. As the leading online marketplace in this category, customers can now purchase gold and silver jewelry with lab-grown diamonds starting at just Rs 2,500. About 50,000 styles are available online.

Amazon is offering over 500,000 styles in silver, gold, and diamond jewellery. In the last year alone, Amazon has introduced more than 10 brands and over 50,000 styles, with Rings experiencing 2X year-over-year growth, Neckwear at 1.5X, and Earrings at 1.3X. This festive season, customers can enjoy up to 20% off on gold and diamond jewellery, along with up to 15% Bank Instant Discount and a flat Rs 1000 coupon. Amazon is the ideal destination for Dussehra and Diwali shopping for your loved ones.

"Given the trust that customers have developed in Amazon for authentic products that are made available across the length and breadth of the country, customers continue to prefer Amazon for their auspicious purchase of gold and silver coins during topical events like Akshaya Tritiya, Dhanteras and more. Amazon offers the widest range of gold coins across price points and grammages to suit all the needs of customers. This Dhanteras too, customers will find exciting offers and prices for their gold coins purchase on Amazon. In gold Coins, we have grammage from 1 g to 10 g. The most bought grammage in unit is 2g," said Zeba Khan: Director, Fashion and Beauty, Amazon India.