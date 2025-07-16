Everyone’s ditching the dollar? This finfluencer says not so fast.Here's what you’re missing

The U.S. dollar may be wobbling on the world stage, but talk of its downfall is premature. In a recent video, finance creator Akshat Shrivastava breaks down the hype—and where smart money should actually go.

Shrivastava cited growing concerns around de-dollarization, including weakening demand at U.S. bond auctions and an uptick in gold purchases by governments such as China, India, and Russia. “Other governments—not people like you and me—are losing faith in the dollar,” he said, noting that the shift began in earnest after the U.S. sanctioned Russia during the Ukraine war.

Yet the data, he argued, tells a different story. “The DXY [Dollar Index] is down, but that doesn’t mean collapse—it’s cyclical, like stock prices,” Shrivastava explained. The U.S. dollar still accounts for 57% of global forex reserves, 54% of exports, and 88% of foreign exchange transactions. “There’s no true challenger—euro and yuan just don’t measure up.”

He also dismissed popular alternatives. Gold, once the global standard, was replaced because it limited governments’ ability to manage economies. Bitcoin, he said, has grown significantly—but its decentralized nature makes it unlikely to gain government support. “Governments won’t let an unregulated asset dominate the financial system,” he said.

Instead, Shrivastava argued, the U.S. is reinforcing dollar dominance through innovation and economic influence. “Look at Nvidia. Its market cap now ranks as the fifth-largest economy in the world,” he noted. “Eight of the world’s ten most valuable companies are American.”

For investors, his advice is clear: don’t panic, diversify wisely. He recommended beginners allocate one-third of their portfolios to U.S. stocks, one-third to inflation hedges like gold or Bitcoin, and one-third to global indices—particularly in Southeast Asia, where currencies like the Thai baht have outperformed.

He also warned against relying on the Indian rupee. “INR has depreciated 3–4% annually against the dollar. India remains a net importer with no high-end exports,” he said.

Seasoned investors, he added, should focus on timing, avoid long-term low-yield products like NPS and EPF, and consider relocating to lower-cost regions. “Thailand offers better quality of life at lower cost than Indian metros,” he said.