FD rates: Senior Citizens turn to fixed deposits in May 2026 amid market volatility

Fixed deposits (FDs) are witnessing renewed traction among senior citizens in May 2026, as volatile equity markets and uncertain return cycles push risk-averse investors toward safer, income-generating instruments. For retirees, the focus remains on capital protection and predictable cash flows, making FDs a core component of retirement portfolios.

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Senior citizens continue to benefit from preferential interest rates—typically around 50 basis points higher than those offered to regular depositors. These rates are influenced by RBI policy direction, system liquidity, and bank-specific strategies, creating a competitive landscape across public, private, and small finance banks.

Public Sector Banks

Public sector banks (PSBs) continue to offer relatively stable returns, with senior citizen FD rates largely clustered between 6.95% and 7.25%. Punjab & Sind Bank offers the highest rate among PSBs at 7.25%, followed by Bank of Maharashtra at 7.15%. Banks such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, and Union Bank of India offer rates up to 7.10%, while State Bank of India provides up to 7.05%.

Across common tenures, returns are slightly lower. One-year FD rates typically range between 6.35% and 7.00%, while three-year and five-year tenures hover between 6.50% and 7.05%. This reflects a relatively flat yield curve, indicating limited upside in locking funds for longer durations within PSU banks.

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Private Banks

Private sector banks present a wider spread in interest rates, with several lenders offering higher returns to attract deposits. YES Bank and Bandhan Bank lead with rates up to 7.75%, followed by RBL Bank at 7.70%. IndusInd Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank offer rates of around 7.50%, particularly attractive in the 1–3 year segment.

Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer up to 7.20%–7.30%, while ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank remain more conservative at 7.00%–7.10%. Some smaller private banks, such as SBM Bank, offer rates as high as 8.35% on select tenures, although these are often linked to specific maturity buckets and conditions.

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Small Finance Banks

Small finance banks (SFBs) continue to dominate the high-yield segment, offering significantly higher returns than traditional banks. ESAF Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate at 8.50%, followed by Shivalik Small Finance Bank at 8.30% and Suryoday Small Finance Bank at 8.25%.

Other SFBs such as Jana, Equitas, Unity, and Utkarsh offer rates around 8.00%, making them attractive for investors seeking higher income. However, these returns come with relatively higher perceived risk, prompting investors to carefully assess credit strength and deposit insurance limits before allocating large sums.

Why to choose FDs

For senior citizens, FDs offer a combination of safety, predictability, and flexibility. They provide assured returns and allow investors to choose payout frequencies—monthly, quarterly, or cumulative—based on their income needs. This makes them particularly useful for meeting regular expenses during retirement.

Additionally, laddering strategies—splitting investments across different tenures—help manage liquidity while optimising returns across interest rate cycles. This approach reduces reinvestment risk and ensures periodic access to funds.

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Taxation

Interest earned on FDs is taxable as per the investor’s income slab, with banks deducting TDS where applicable. However, eligible senior citizens can submit Form 15H to avoid TDS if their taxable income is below the threshold.

Despite the availability of market-linked instruments, FDs continue to play a critical role in retirement planning. With rates ranging from around 7% in large banks to as high as 8.5% in small finance banks, they offer a dependable balance of income and stability in an uncertain market environment.