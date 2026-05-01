Fixed deposits vs equity: Where should investors park money during oil shock?

As global crude oil prices surge toward $130 per barrel, investors are once again confronted with a familiar dilemma — should they prioritise safety through fixed deposits (FDs) or stay invested in equities for long-term growth?

The oil shock of 2026 has triggered volatility across asset classes, with Indian equity markets already showing signs of stress. In FY26, the Nifty 50 declined 5.1% while the Sensex fell 7.1%, reflecting broader market uncertainty. In contrast, fixed deposits have delivered relatively stable returns of around 6.25%, even outperforming inflation, which stood at 3.21% in February.

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However, market experts caution against making simplistic, binary decisions in such environments.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, explained, “When oil prices surge, markets rarely react in isolation. The impact is far-reaching—fueling inflation, straining fiscal balances, driving currency volatility, and clouding earnings visibility. For investors, this is not merely a macro development; it is a moment that demands clear, informed decisions.”

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Why FDs look attractive now

In uncertain conditions, FDs naturally gain traction due to their stability and predictable returns. They offer capital protection and minimal volatility, making them suitable for conservative investors or those with short-term financial needs.

Ponmudi notes that during such phases, investors tend to gravitate toward safety, as FDs provide both “psychological comfort and financial stability.”

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Additionally, rising inflation expectations could prompt banks to gradually increase deposit rates, further enhancing their appeal. Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth, reinforces this view, stating, “Fixed deposits offer comfort. They protect capital and provide predictable returns in a volatile environment. But in today’s context, that safety comes at a cost.”

The risk

Despite their stability, FDs face a critical limitation — real returns may turn negative when adjusted for inflation and taxes.

Hariprasad highlighted this concern: “With inflation elevated, post-tax FD returns struggle to preserve purchasing power. What appears stable on the surface may, in real terms, be a slow erosion of wealth.”

Ponmudi echoed this caution, noting that while FDs preserve capital, they “seldom create wealth,” especially during inflationary cycles driven by high oil prices.

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Equity chances

Equities, on the other hand, tend to react sharply to oil shocks in the short term. Rising crude prices increase input costs for sectors such as aviation, logistics, and automobiles, leading to margin pressure and market corrections. However, experts emphasise that volatility should not be mistaken for long-term risk.

Hariprasad explained, “Equities… are absorbing the immediate shock… Yet history shows a consistent pattern. Oil-led selloffs tend to be sharp but temporary, followed by strong recoveries once prices stabilise.”

Similarly, Ponmudi highlighted that certain sectors—such as energy producers, public sector enterprises, and companies with strong pricing power—can remain resilient or even benefit during such cycles.

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Long-term strategy

Both experts converged on a key insight: the decision should not be framed as FDs versus equities, but rather as a strategic allocation based on time horizon and risk tolerance.

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Ponmudi said: “The real question, therefore, is not FD versus equity. It is about time horizon and understanding of risk.”

He suggests that FDs are suitable for short-term goals, emergency funds, and planned expenses, while equities—preferably through mutual funds and ETFs — remain essential for long-term wealth creation and inflation-beating returns.

Hariprasad also advocated a hybrid approach, noting: “The smarter approach is not binary. It is a hybrid defence… A core allocation to equities ensures participation in long-term recovery… while a smaller allocation to FDs provides liquidity and psychological comfort.”

The 2026 oil shock underscores a broader shift in investment thinking. While FDs offer stability and capital protection, they may not be sufficient to preserve or grow wealth in real terms. Equities, despite near-term volatility, continue to offer superior long-term growth potential. For investors, the key lies in disciplined allocation — balancing safety and growth — to navigate uncertainty without compromising long-term financial goals.

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