From survival to freedom: Expert explains 5 levels of financial health & how to reach financial freedom

Money management isn’t just about earning more — it’s about progressing through stages of control, stability, and freedom. CA Nitin Kaushik breaks down the five levels of financial health, from merely surviving to achieving lasting financial independence. His framework shows how small, consistent steps can transform money anxiety into confidence and purpose.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2025 7:52 PM IST
Money is more than just currency—it’s a mirror of our habits, emotions, and priorities. While financial success often looks like a number in your bank account, true financial health lies in the confidence and control you have over your money. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik recently broke this down in a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), outlining the five levels of financial health—from surviving to freedom—and how anyone can move up the ladder.

Level 1: Living paycheck to paycheck

At this stage, survival dominates every decision. Salaries vanish within days of being credited, and debt becomes a lifeline. “Your credit cards or loans cover the gaps, and thinking about money triggers anxiety,” says Kaushik.

Key signs: no emergency fund, high credit card dues, and no clarity on monthly spending.

How to level up: track expenses for 30 days, separate needs from wants, and build a small emergency fund of ₹15,000–₹50,000.

Focus: Awareness and basic stability.

Level 2: Finding balance

This phase brings the first sense of relief. Bills are paid on time, and debt begins to shrink. Financial control starts to take shape.

Key signs: emergency fund equals about one month of expenses; debt payments exceed minimum dues; and a simple budget system is in place.

Next steps: keep fixed costs under 50% of income, tackle high-interest loans first, and save at least 10–15% of your monthly income.

Focus: Consistency and discipline.

Level 3: Building safety nets

You’re no longer one crisis away from chaos. Savings and investments are routine, and your money management feels structured.

Key signs: emergency fund covers 3–6 months of expenses; high-interest debt is nearly zero; and you’re tracking your net worth.

Next steps: automate savings and SIPs, optimize spending, and update health and life insurance regularly.
Focus: Safety and systems.

Level 4: Creating wealth

Money starts working for you. Investing becomes a long-term game, not a short-term fix.
Key signs: investing 20–30% of income; diversified portfolio (mutual funds, equity, property); monthly financial reviews replace daily worry.

Next steps: ensure asset growth outpaces lifestyle growth, secure income with insurance and wills, and explore new income streams like rentals or side ventures.

Focus: Growth and protection.

Level 5: Financial freedom

The final level is where money no longer controls you—you control it. Work becomes a choice, not a compulsion.

Key signs: passive income covers all expenses; giving and investing align with personal values; and money decisions feel calm, not stressful.

Next steps: expand investments thoughtfully, focus on purpose and philanthropy, and teach others what you’ve learned.

Focus: Fulfillment and freedom.

 

Kaushik concludes: “Most of us start at Level 1. It takes mistakes, late nights, and learning to move up—but the journey makes you confident, not fearful, about money. Knowledge equals freedom.”

Published on: Oct 28, 2025 7:46 PM IST
