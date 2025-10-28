From survival to freedom: Expert explains 5 levels of financial health & how to reach financial freedom

Money is more than just currency—it’s a mirror of our habits, emotions, and priorities. While financial success often looks like a number in your bank account, true financial health lies in the confidence and control you have over your money. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik recently broke this down in a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), outlining the five levels of financial health—from surviving to freedom—and how anyone can move up the ladder.

Level 1: Living paycheck to paycheck

At this stage, survival dominates every decision. Salaries vanish within days of being credited, and debt becomes a lifeline. “Your credit cards or loans cover the gaps, and thinking about money triggers anxiety,” says Kaushik.

Key signs: no emergency fund, high credit card dues, and no clarity on monthly spending.

How to level up: track expenses for 30 days, separate needs from wants, and build a small emergency fund of ₹15,000–₹50,000.

Focus: Awareness and basic stability.

5 Levels of Financial Health – And How You Can Level Up 💸🇮🇳



Money isn’t just numbers—it’s emotions, choices, and freedom. Yet most of us start in survival mode. Let’s break down the 5 levels of financial health and how to climb each one 🧵👇🏼#stockmarket #investingtips… pic.twitter.com/RlMLgp7ZjJ — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) October 28, 2025

Level 2: Finding balance

This phase brings the first sense of relief. Bills are paid on time, and debt begins to shrink. Financial control starts to take shape.

Key signs: emergency fund equals about one month of expenses; debt payments exceed minimum dues; and a simple budget system is in place.

Next steps: keep fixed costs under 50% of income, tackle high-interest loans first, and save at least 10–15% of your monthly income.

Focus: Consistency and discipline.

Level 3: Building safety nets

You’re no longer one crisis away from chaos. Savings and investments are routine, and your money management feels structured.

Key signs: emergency fund covers 3–6 months of expenses; high-interest debt is nearly zero; and you’re tracking your net worth.

Next steps: automate savings and SIPs, optimize spending, and update health and life insurance regularly.

Focus: Safety and systems.

Level 4: Creating wealth

Money starts working for you. Investing becomes a long-term game, not a short-term fix.

Key signs: investing 20–30% of income; diversified portfolio (mutual funds, equity, property); monthly financial reviews replace daily worry.

Next steps: ensure asset growth outpaces lifestyle growth, secure income with insurance and wills, and explore new income streams like rentals or side ventures.

Focus: Growth and protection.

Level 5: Financial freedom

The final level is where money no longer controls you—you control it. Work becomes a choice, not a compulsion.

Key signs: passive income covers all expenses; giving and investing align with personal values; and money decisions feel calm, not stressful.

Next steps: expand investments thoughtfully, focus on purpose and philanthropy, and teach others what you’ve learned.

Focus: Fulfillment and freedom.

Kaushik concludes: “Most of us start at Level 1. It takes mistakes, late nights, and learning to move up—but the journey makes you confident, not fearful, about money. Knowledge equals freedom.”