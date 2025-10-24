As gold and silver prices continue to dominate headlines and social media timelines, investors are buzzing about the staggering rally in precious metals this year. But CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA, LLB), a financial expert and popular finance educator on X (formerly Twitter), says missing the recent upsurge is not a financial tragedy — and definitely not the end of one’s wealth-building journey.

“Gold jumped from around Rs 68,000 to over Rs 1,10,000 per 10 grams in just a few months — that’s a 62% surge,” Kaushik noted in a widely shared post. “It’s exciting, yes. But for a portfolio of Rs 80 lakh with 7.5% in gold (around Rs 6 lakh), that’s about a Rs 3.7 lakh gain — rewarding, but not life-changing.”

His point: while the recent rally in gold and silver prices has created euphoria, it doesn’t define the path to sustainable wealth. “Missing a short-term rally isn’t tragic because precious metals follow long cycles. They reward discipline and consistency, not panic buying at peaks,” he wrote.

The long game

Kaushik’s perspective offers a reality check for investors tempted by FOMO — the fear of missing out. He emphasized that real wealth is built on three key factors:

Meaningful investment amounts

Consistent contributions

Time for compounding to work

“Quick rallies show potential,” Kaushik explained. “But true growth depends on regular, thoughtful investing.”

He added that long-term strategies — such as systematic investing in gold ETFs or Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) — help investors benefit from both rallies and corrections. “Investing Rs 50,000 per month in gold, silver, or ETFs over five to ten years captures ups and downs, not just peaks. Participation, not timing, is what counts,” he wrote.

Gold & Silver Rallies: Why Missing Them Isn’t a Loss



Everyone’s buzzing about the recent gold & silver surge. Social media is full of “Look at these returns!” headlines.



Portfolio stabilisers

Gold and silver, Kaushik stressed, are not just short-term trading assets but long-term value stores that bring balance and protection to investment portfolios. “They don’t require perfect timing to reward you,” he said. “Patience, allocation, and compounding together lead to steady wealth growth.”

He also pointed out that long-term holding offers significant tax advantages. Gold held for more than three years qualifies for 20% tax with indexation benefits, while Sovereign Gold Bonds offer tax-free capital gains upon maturity along with a fixed annual interest component.

“Physical gold, while traditional, comes with storage and making charges,” Kaushik noted, encouraging investors to explore digital and paper alternatives such as Gold ETFs and SGBs for better liquidity and transparency.

Market update

After an extraordinary run that pushed prices to record highs, gold and silver prices saw a sharp pullback on Friday as traders booked profits. On the MCX, gold futures fell 0.9%, while silver dropped 1.8%, tracking weakness in global precious metals. The correction followed a strong dollar and cautious positioning ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

Globally, Comex gold eased to around $4,050 per ounce after peaking at $4,380 earlier this month, while silver slipped amid trimmed positions. The short-term correction is viewed by analysts as a pause in momentum, not a reversal, as geopolitical tensions and expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts continue to support demand.

In India, 24-carat gold currently trades around ₹1,30,000 per 10 grams, and silver around ₹1,90,000 per kilogram, both up roughly 60% year-on-year.

The takeaway

Kaushik’s advice to investors is simple: “If you caught the rally, congratulations. If you didn’t — don’t worry.” Precious metals, he reminds, are not about chasing spikes but holding through cycles.

“Gold and silver reward those who stay disciplined and invested for the long haul,” he said. “Wealth comes from playing the long game — not chasing quick rallies.”