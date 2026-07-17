Gold, silver prices today (July 17): Yellow metal hits ₹1.40 lakh, Silver slips to ₹2.15 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on July 17, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1.40 lakh, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2.15 lakh.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.08% at ₹1.40 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by around 0.13% to ₹2.15 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.
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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.
Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.
Check the latest gold rates here
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,43,430
|₹1,31,490
|Mumbai
|₹1,43,280
|₹1,31,340
|Bengaluru
|₹1,43,280
|₹1,31,340
|Kolkata
|₹1,43,280
|₹1,31,340
|Hyderabad
|₹1,43,280
|₹1,31,340
|Chennai
|₹1,43,450
|₹1,31,490
Check the latest silver rates here
|City
|Silver (₹ per 10gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹2,349
|₹2,34,900
|Mumbai
|₹2,349
|₹2,34,900
|Bengaluru
|₹2,349
|₹2,34,900
|Kolkata
|₹2,349
|₹2,34,900
|Hyderabad
|₹2,399
|₹2,39,900
|Chennai
|₹2,399
|₹2,39,900
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Gold rates at top jewellers
Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers rose slightly on 17 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,135 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,180 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,356 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,378 per gram.
The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.
|Jeweller
|Purity
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Joyalukkas
|22K
|13,135
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|22K
|13,135
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|24K
|14,356
|Tanishq
|22K
|13,180
|Tanishq
|24K*
|14,378
*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.
Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State
|State
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Andhra Pradesh
|13,135
|Delhi
|13,135
|Gujarat
|13,135
|Karnataka
|13,135
|Kerala
|13,135
|Maharashtra
|13,135
|Odisha
|13,135
|Punjab
|13,135
|Tamil Nadu
|13,135