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Gold, silver prices today (July 8): Gold, silver prices remain stable today; Check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices today (July 8): Gold, silver prices remain stable today; Check latest rates here

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 9:07 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 8): Gold, silver prices remain stable today; Check latest rates hereIn the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat.

Gold and silver prices remained stable on July 8, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were marginally lower by 0.01% at ₹1.45 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures also dropped slightly by 0.01% at ₹2.30 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story. 

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

DO CHECKOUT | Senco Gold shares jump nearly 7% after Q1 business update; how strong is this upmove?

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,45,400 ₹1,33,290
Mumbai ₹1,45,250 ₹1,33,140
Bengaluru ₹1,45,250 ₹1,33,140
Kolkata ₹1,45,250  ₹1,33,140
Hyderabad ₹1,45,250 ₹1,33,140
Chennai ₹1,46,170 ₹1,33,990

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,449
₹2,44,900
Mumbai ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900
Bengaluru ₹2,449
 
₹2,44,900
Kolkata ₹2,449
₹2,44,900
Hyderabad ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900
Chennai ₹2,499
₹2,49,900

MUST READ | India's gold loan rally faces its biggest test: What happens if gold prices correct?

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 7 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,329 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate also stood at ₹13,329 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,540 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was also around ₹14,540 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,329
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,329
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,540
Tanishq 22K 13,329
Tanishq 24K* 14,540

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,315
Delhi 13,315
Gujarat 13,315
Karnataka 13,315
Kerala 13,315
Maharashtra 13,315
Odisha 13,315
Punjab 13,315
Tamil Nadu 13,315

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 9:02 AM IST
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