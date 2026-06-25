Gold, silver prices today (June 25): Yellow metal, silver remain steady amid stronger US dollar

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on Thursday, June 25, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. The decline came amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell around 1% and were trading near ₹1.40 lakh per 10 grams during the session. Silver futures also witnessed selling pressure, slipping below ₹2.10 lakh per kilogram.

In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities—24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

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Among major Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest gold prices, with 24-karat gold priced at ₹1,45,630 per 10 grams and 22-karat gold at ₹1,33,349 per 10 grams. Silver (999 fine) in the city was quoted at ₹2,39,900 per kilogram.

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In Delhi, 24-karat gold was quoted at ₹1,44,470 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,32, 440 per 10 grams. Silver prices in Delhi were ₹2,44,900 per kilogram.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

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City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi 1,44,470 1,32,440 Mumbai 1,40,130 1,28,450 Bengaluru 1,40,130 1,28,450 Kolkata 1,40,130 1,28,450 Hyderabad 1,40,130 1,28,450 Chennai 1,45,630 1,33,349

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,449 2,44,900 Mumbai 2,449 2,44,900 Bengaluru 2,449 2,44,900 Kolkata 2,449 2,44,900 Hyderabad 2,399 2,39,900 Chennai 2,399 2,39,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 24 June 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,230 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly higher at ₹13,275 per gram, reflecting a premium of ₹45 per gram over the other two jewellers. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,433 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,482 per gram. The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,370 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,490 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,165 Tanishq 22K 13,275 Tanishq 24K* 14,482

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold rate by state