Gold, silver rates on April 18, 2026: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 18, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,419 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,134 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,64,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,434 14,149 11,579 Mumbai 15,419 14,134 11,564 Kolkata 15,419 14,134 11,564 Chennai 15,501 14,209 11,859

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,649 2,64,900 Mumbai 2,649 2,64,900 Kolkata 2,649 2,64,900 Chennai 2,749 2,74,900

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MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 17, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) settled slightly higher at ₹1,54,605 on Friday. Silver also rose, with MCX prices soaring nearly 0.36% to ₹2,58,079 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) ₹1,54,605 per 10 gm Up 0.95% Silver (May futures) ₹2,58,079 per kg Up 0.36%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.