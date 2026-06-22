Gold, silver rates on June 22: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 22, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,651 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,430 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,50,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 14,666 13,445 Mumbai 14,651 13,430 Kolkata 14,651 13,430 Chennai 14,833 13,599

Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels relative to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand and investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,500 2,50,000 Mumbai 2,500 2,50,000 Kolkata 2,500 2,50,000 Chennai 2,549 2,54,900

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MCX closing prices (as on June 22, 2026, 9:55 am)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened slightly above at ₹148,040 per 10 grams on Monday. Silver prices also rose by 1.13% to ₹2,36,490 per kg on MCX.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (August futures) ₹148,040 per 10 grams Up 0.33% Silver (July futures) ₹2,36,490 per kg Up 1.13%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver seeing a sharper correction than gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.