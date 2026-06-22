90-day LPG compliance deadline is today! What happens to your Indane, BharatGas, HP Gas connections after June 30

Today, June 22, marks a critical point in the government's push to move Indian households from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas. If PNG infrastructure exists in your area and you have not yet acted, your Indane, BharatGas or HP Gas connection could be at risk of suspension.

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Here is everything you need to know clearly, without the panic.

What is the rule, and why does it exist?

In March 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a new order titled the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026. The core of the policy is straightforward: households cannot hold both an LPG connection and a PNG connection simultaneously.

The government banned dual connections and gave LPG customers a 90-day window, beginning in March 2026, to switch to PNG if pipeline infrastructure was already available in their locality. That window is now closing.

The push is part of a broader effort to ease pressure on India's energy import bills, reduce dependence on imported LPG and move households toward a cleaner, domestically piped fuel supply.

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What exactly happens if you do not switch?

If PNG infrastructure is available in your area and you have received official communication, via registered post or a 90-day transition window alert, but have not made the switch, LPG supply can be ceased. The government's March order was explicit: LPG supply shall cease for households that do not switch to PNG despite its availability.

If you already have a PNG connection and are still using an LPG cylinder, that dual arrangement is now prohibited. You are required to surrender your LPG connection.

What if PNG is not available in your area?

This is the critical exemption. The rules apply only where PNG infrastructure is actually available. If your locality does not yet have a piped gas network, your LPG connection is not at risk. You continue as normal until the infrastructure reaches your area.

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If pipeline infrastructure is present but transitioning your specific premises is physically unviable for technical reasons, you can apply for a formal No Objection Certificate from the gas company to bypass the automatic shutdown.

What have oil companies been saying?

HPCL, which distributes HP Gas, has been actively encouraging customers to make the switch. In a recent advisory, it said: "A PNG connection brings not just fuel, but the everyday convenience, reliability, and seamless ease of modern living. No worries about cylinder bookings, no waiting for deliveries, just a continuous gas supply and the joy of effortless cooking."

Indian Oil, which produces Indane Gas, has echoed the Oil Ministry's position that PNG is the "cleaner, safer and greener option" for cooking.

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How many people have already switched?

The numbers reflect significant movement. According to the latest ministry data, approximately one lakh families across the country have already surrendered their LPG connections and moved to PNG. Since March 2026 alone, 10.02 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, with infrastructure created for an additional 3.22 lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh. Around 9.94 lakh customers have registered for new connections.

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Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal urged residents in his state to act. "I want people who have not yet availed the pipeline gas, despite the availability of the service in the area, to start applying before June 30. How to provide connections is a matter concerned with the service provider. The company will ensure that," he said.

What should you do right now?

If you are unsure about your status, here is what to check today:

Step 1 — Verify PNG availability in your area. Check with your local City Gas Distribution company or visit their portal to confirm whether your neighbourhood is covered.

Step 2 — Submit your documents. If you are in a covered area, submit government-issued ID and address proof to begin the PNG application process. Registered tenants can also apply with self-declaration paperwork.

Step 3 — Apply for PNG online or at a local distribution point. If infrastructure is present, initiate your PNG subscription application and begin the process of surrendering your LPG connection.

Step 4 — Update your registered mobile number. Ensure your number is current with your distributor and that your connection is verified under the updated Delivery Authentication Code system.

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Step 5 — Apply for a technical exemption if needed. If transitioning is genuinely not feasible at your premises, apply for a formal NOC from your city gas distribution company.

A note on rumours

The government has specifically asked citizens to rely only on official sources and to be wary of misinformation circulating about the deadline. No specific date has been officially announced for the mass removal of LPG connections, the 90-day window and the June 30 advisory from Maharashtra are guidelines tied to areas where PNG is already available, not a nationwide switch-off date.

The Oil Ministry's latest advisory also encouraged citizens to consider alternative fuels such as induction and electric cooktops, and reminded all consumers to conserve energy in their daily usage during the current period.